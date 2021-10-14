One UI 4.0's weather widget changes background color according to sky; see images

Those lucky enough to have Samsung devices capable of running the beta version of the One UI 4.0 can now enjoy the creative dynamic weather widget. The novelty has a different focus than the official Android weather solution because it brings several fundamental aesthetic changes to give the utility its own look. .

Images released by the SamMobile portal show more details about the solution’s minimalist design: a simple gradient takes up most of the space and simulates current sky conditions. This may sound simple, but it has a very elegant effect that produces the blue sky of a sunny day, the gray gradation of a rainy afternoon, or the reddish hues of a sunset.

The novelty also changes as the day and night cycle progresses, with subtle changes in the colors as the colors pass. hours. The temperature is at the top of the widget, while the bottom has the animated icon about the current weather and extra information such as the city, UV rays index and the date/time of the last weather update.

The icon has a small animation (Picture: Playback/SamMobile)

It seems that Samsung really wants to bring the changeable visual concept of Material You and Dynamic Color to various segments of the cell phone, including the representation of external temperature. Although it is something simple, this adaptation to the day outside is something very cool and fully integrated with the Android proposal .

The South Korean giant has already released two test versions for Galaxy S line devices517641 in South Korea , United States, Germany, India, Poland and United Kingdom — the final version of One UI 4.0 is slated to arrive, according to rumors, in December 21.

Source: SamMobile

