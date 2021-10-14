one-ui-4.0's-weather-widget-changes-background-color-according-to-sky;-see-images

Those lucky enough to have Samsung devices capable of running the beta version of the One UI 4.0 can now enjoy the creative dynamic weather widget. The novelty has a different focus than the official Android weather solution because it brings several fundamental aesthetic changes to give the utility its own look. .

One UI 4.0 release date may have been revealed in Samsung forum

One UI 4.0 Beta 2 arrives with Material You inspired look

One UI 4.0 Beta adds eSIM support to Galaxy S21 Ultra

Images released by the SamMobile portal show more details about the solution’s minimalist design: a simple gradient takes up most of the space and simulates current sky conditions. This may sound simple, but it has a very elegant effect that produces the blue sky of a sunny day, the gray gradation of a rainy afternoon, or the reddish hues of a sunset.