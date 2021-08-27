Rocket attack on US military base in Iraq

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 27, 2021
8

According to the news of the Iraqi press, which is based on a security official whose name has not been disclosed, a rocket attack was carried out on the US military base located near the Jirisan Border Gate in the city of Savfan in the Basra province and on the Kuwaiti border.

It was reported that 2 of the 3 rockets fired in the attack fell near the US military base, and 1 rocket fell on Kuwaiti territory.

There was no information on whether any damage was caused as a result of the attack.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 27, 2021
8
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Belarus’ migrant game confused Europe! Here are the emerging images of immigrants

Belarus’ migrant game confused Europe! Here are the emerging images of immigrants

August 23, 2021
Photo of Will Janssen’s vaccine have a second dose? Anvisa asks for details about reinforcement

Will Janssen’s vaccine have a second dose? Anvisa asks for details about reinforcement

August 23, 2021
Photo of Team India at the Opening Ceremony: watch video of Team India at the Opening Ceremony; Team India at the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics; Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Smile on face, Tricolor in hands… Team India made a grand entry in Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Team India at the Opening Ceremony: watch video of Team India at the Opening Ceremony; Team India at the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics; Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony: Smile on face, Tricolor in hands… Team India made a grand entry in Paralympic Opening Ceremony

August 24, 2021
Photo of tendulkar on paralympics: sachin tendulkar seeks support for tokyo paralympic games, describes para players as real heroes

tendulkar on paralympics: sachin tendulkar seeks support for tokyo paralympic games, describes para players as real heroes

August 23, 2021
Back to top button