Artificial intelligence discovers “hidden” painting by Pablo Picasso
A portrait of a crouching naked woman, hidden under the surface of a painting by Pablo Picasso, was revealed by scientists at University College London (UCL) in England. The technique employed artificial intelligence (AI), X-ray imaging technology and an advanced three-dimensional printing technique.
Nicknamed “The Lonesome Crouching Nude”, the portrait was hidden under another work from the Spanish painter’s famous Blue Period for over a century . The painting was considered lost until 1903, when X-ray images revealed that it was behind the painting ” The Blind Man’s Meal.”
“We believe that Picasso probably painted this piece reluctantly. It was common in his work in the Blue Period, as it was early in his career, and the materials were expensive, hence the need to reuse the canvas for other works”, comments machine learning specialist at UCL Anthony Bourached.
Revealing Picasso
Interestingly, the image of the crouching naked woman is also portrayed as an unfinished painting in the background of the famous “La Vie” of 1903, by Pablo Picasso, exhibited at the Cleveland Museum of Art, in the United States. Using a combination of spectroscopic images, AI and 3D printing, the scientists were able to reproduce the color painting in full size.