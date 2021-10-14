artificial-intelligence-discovers-“hidden”-painting-by-pablo-picasso

To ensure that the brushstrokes were faithful to the original appearance of the work, the UCL researchers developed an algorithm to analyze dozens of paintings by Pablo Picasso in that same period, training him to learn the style and technique used by the artist during the creation of the painting.

“I hope that Picasso is happy to know that the treasure he has hid for future generations was finally revealed, 24 years after his death and 118 years after the painting was hidden. I believe the woman in the portrait is glad to know she hasn’t been erased from the story,” adds physicist George Cann.

Five steps

The technique of discovering the hidden portrait was based on five distinct steps. At first, scientists used X-ray images to reveal what was underneath the original screen. Soon after, this image was processed to separate the internal and external features of the work.