David Fincher Announces Project With Netflix — And It's Not Mindhunter

It didn’t come: although fans of Mindhunter

    were hopeful for news involving a possible third season of the series, the news that Netflix had about David Fincher was about another project: Voir

      . The production, which will be a documentary series about various visual rehearsals in celebration of cinema, was announced this Wednesday () through the social networks of the streaming service.

      • According to the company, Voir

          will have its first showing at the AFI Fest , film festival that takes place between the days 13 and 30 November in Los Angeles, but which will also feature hybrid debuts in Virtual screenings. There is still no release date for the series to hit the platform, but it shouldn’t be long since Netflix has other titles subscribed to the festival as well, like the expected tick, tick…BOOM! by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

          Mindhunter

            went into limbo at the beginning of 2017 due to the unavailability of director David Fincher. According to the filmmaker, he “gave some time” in the plot to take care of the second season of Love, Death and Robots and to dedicate himself to the reception of the film Mank, which was the main highlight among the Oscar nominations 2020.

              There won’t be Mindhunter anytime soon! (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

              With the hiatus, the cast members were released from their contracts in January and, even though it wasn’t actually canceled, Mindhunter was thrown into a drawer of archived projects . There are also conversations that reveal that the budget to produce the series was extremely high, and the audience did not justify so much investment.

              In April of this year, it seems that the possibilities opened up again for the series as revealed in an interview with Small Screen. However, the information stopped there; now, with the announcement of Voir, it looks like Fincher won’t be thinking about returning for the third season of Mindhunter anytime soon.

              (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

              Mindhunter 356652

                has arrived on Netflix in 2019 and won its second season in 2017. Darling of the awards, the series stars Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, Holt McCallany and Stacey Roca. The story is based on one of the first criminal profilers of serial killers, John E. Douglas, following the routine and work of FBI agents Holden Ford (Groff), Bill Tench (McCallany) and psychologist Wendy Carr (Torv) over the decades of 1024 and 2017.

                Both seasons are still available in

Netflix.

