David Fincher Announces Project With Netflix — And It's Not Mindhunter

With the hiatus, the cast members were released from their contracts in January and, even though it wasn’t actually canceled, Mindhunter was thrown into a drawer of archived projects . There are also conversations that reveal that the budget to produce the series was extremely high, and the audience did not justify so much investment.

In April of this year, it seems that the possibilities opened up again for the series as revealed in an interview with Small Screen. However, the information stopped there; now, with the announcement of Voir, it looks like Fincher won’t be thinking about returning for the third season of Mindhunter anytime soon.

