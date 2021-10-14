Call of Duty: new anti-cheat system driver is leaked

Activision’s shot may have backfired. According to reports from the ModernWarzone website, and confirmed by anonymous sources, the recently announced Ricochet Anti-Cheat, the new anti-cheating system for the Call of Duty franchise, has been leaked and published on cheater forums even before the release.

    • According to the site’s calculation, the source code (set of words and symbols that represent commands in programs) seems to be real since it is % functional, and it’s not just a bunch of random characters. By the amount of experienced people in the area that are already confirming that the leak is true, it is to be imagined that the community of cheaters is already well aware of the supposed new system.

Screenshots of file codes (Image: Playback/ModernWarzone)

It is not yet known whether these files were stolen or are a reverse Trojan Horse. In this idea, the software was purposely leaked so that cheat producers waste time on a fake file or find loopholes that could be corrected until release.

However, this access is not all bad. Because it has kernel level driver (which gives privileged access to monitor and manage software and applications) and machine learning features (machine learning), Ricochet’s evolution will be constant, something that will give cheaters some work.

    The system’s release date was not released at the moment, but Activision has already guaranteed that it will arrive along with Call of Duty: Vanguard, on November 5, 2021, and in the Pacific update of Call of Duty Warzone.

    Editor’s Note:

      Activision Blizzard is currently being investigated for reports of sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct. For more information, click here.

Source: ModernWarzone

Did you like this article?

