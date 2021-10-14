call-of-duty:-new-anti-cheat-system-driver-is-leaked

Activision’s shot may have backfired. According to reports from the ModernWarzone website, and confirmed by anonymous sources, the recently announced Ricochet Anti-Cheat, the new anti-cheating system for the Call of Duty franchise, has been leaked and published on cheater forums even before the release.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is already full of cheaters



Battlefield 2021 | New Hazard Zone mode focuses on objectives and fights against time

Far Cry 6 performs musical partnership with É o Tchan According to the site’s calculation, the source code (set of words and symbols that represent commands in programs) seems to be real since it is % functional, and it’s not just a bunch of random characters. By the amount of experienced people in the area that are already confirming that the leak is true, it is to be imagined that the community of cheaters is already well aware of the supposed new system.



Screenshots of file codes (Image: Playback/ModernWarzone)

It is not yet known whether these files were stolen or are a reverse Trojan Horse. In this idea, the software was purposely leaked so that cheat producers waste time on a fake file or find loopholes that could be corrected until release.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

However, this access is not all bad. Because it has kernel level driver (which gives privileged access to monitor and manage software and applications) and machine learning features (machine learning), Ricochet’s evolution will be constant, something that will give cheaters some work.