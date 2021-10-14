Redmi Note 8: better alternatives for those still looking for a cell phone
The Redmi Note 8 still generates a lot of public interest when thinking about a cost-effective product. However, the fact that it has been in circulation for 2 years in the market made the device become outdated.
Furthermore, at the time it was launched, Xiaomi still applied unnecessary savings in materials essential that could enhance the user experience, such as the screen.
- Redmi Note 8 is still worth it?
- Review Redmi Note 30 | It might be the best cost-effective cell phone 2021
- Review Poco M3 Pro 5G | Good and cheap phone with 5G
After we demonstrate the reasons why the Redmi Note 8 is still not a good buy, it’s fair may we present for you some — good — alternatives to Xiaomi’s old best seller.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Want to know which ones were chosen? So, continue reading the text.
Evaluation criteria?
The Redmi Note 9S was one of the most popular premium intermediate cell phones from
Thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon platform 730G, the smartphone can be considered a great alternative to Redmi Note 8, mainly for users thinking of purchasing the product with a focus on gaming.
Qualcomm’s chipset delivers robust gaming performance, and everyday tasks benefit from the settings as well. his. Its overall quality is so good that even today it is difficult to find the model with 4 GB of RAM and 51 GB of storage for a low price, and currently closes to R$ 1.600 here in Brazil.
Redmi Note 9S on offer