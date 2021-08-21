The 7 Greatest Mysteries of the Human Body

The human body is capable of doing many things that have been revealed as science, and especially medicine, has evolved. As much as there is enough knowledge to keep us alive and healthy, there are still some mysteries of our anatomy to be unraveled.

Why are female breasts enlarged? Why do we have so much hair? Why do we have an appendix if it doesn’t seem to be of any use? These are just some of the questions that science has yet to fully unravel. Check out a little about them in the list we have prepared:

Image: Playback/brgfx/Freepik

1. Why do we have an appendix?

You may have heard a case of a person who had to rush to the hospital to have their appendix removed, right? The organ, like the wisdom teeth, has no function in the human body other than to disturb, although some contrary hypotheses have already been studied, but not confirmed. Fortunately, despite being a hitherto useless part, removal is quick and safe when inflammation is discovered in time.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2. How does consciousness work?

One of the biggest mysteries is how the brain is able to give us the feeling of being alive, of being aware. All of this is thanks to the 100 trillion neural connections the organ has, making us more thinking beings than any animal that has ever set foot on Earth — as far as we know.

3. What do all these microbes do?

Our body is not just one thing, but a set of cells that also reserve space for microbes. These parasites have some functions in the body, such as food digestion, skin renewal, among other functions that are still unknown. Science is still in the process of understanding what viruses and bacteria can do to our bodies, both positive and negative.

Image: Playback/kjpargeter/Freepik

4. Why do we have so much hair on our private parts?

Humans have a lot of fur, but not as much as other mammals. Leaving aside the fact that the hair is spread over the body, the pubic regions have a considerable agglomeration of hairs, which appear after puberty. As for this, scientists still have only theories, which range from the protection of the intimate region and a kind of deposit of pheromones, as well as to mean comfort or even a protection for the time of sex.

5. Why are we so fragile?

If you compare a human being with a chimpanzee, a primate that is of a human-like species, you might even think that we are similar to them. However, they are about two to three times stronger than us. There are even reports of a 30-kilogram female chimpanzee pulling branches from trees with her fingertips, while a human would need to use both hands and apply a lot of effort to achieve.

Image: Reproduction/pressfoto/Freepik

6. Why are there right-handed and left-handed people?

Most humans, about nine out of 10 individuals, are right-handed, that is, they find it easier to do things with their right hand. Why these differences exist, however, is still a mystery to science. Why can only one hand be dominant in the overwhelming majority of cases? Why doesn’t everyone have the ability to be good with both hands? Even with many studies being done, no theory has been proven so far.

7. Why do women have breasts?

Okay, we know that breasts exist for breastfeeding, with them always increasing in size to hold all that miraculous food. But why do women get breasts enlarged even before they get pregnant? There are theories about being something to win over the partner or even being a deposit of fat, which is released to the baby during breastfeeding, but none have been proven so far.

Source: LiveScience

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.