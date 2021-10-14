Android 12 has minimum requirements for flagships revealed by Google
At the beginning of October, Android 14 was released in its purest version, aimed at developers interested in building their own solutions. The first appearance of the operating system has already happened in alternative ROMs, and no manufacturer has even released a customization of the latest Robozinho System. Now, to take another step in that direction, this Thursday (14) Google made official the Android compatibility settings 12 (CDD).
- Android 12 is already available, but not for you; understand why
- It’s not all flowers: know what got worse on Android 12 — so far
The document is a key part of the Android ecosystem, as it is where Google sets the rules for how manufacturers should build their devices to run Android 12. For example: the minimum requirements for a smartphone to support the new operating system are defined — but it doesn’t stop there, as the paperwork determines details to ensure an ecosystem Android healthy.
The documentation also provides a segmentation of device categories. If a cheaper Android phone doesn’t meet certain criteria in the specs, it’s dropped out of a special class, and this helps apps identify when they should opt to automatically turn off heavier special features. This aspect of the document is called the “performance class”.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
In this version of Android, Google opts for a more flexible model. From now on, devices can transition from one version to another without changing class, if their specifications are sufficient. However, if requirements become more demanding, the device may fall out of the category. The number performance class 12, for example, for high-end appliances, requires that a device has:
- 6 GB of RAM;
- FullHD screen (1080p) with more than 250 density dpi;
How does it matter to the consumer?
The specifications of a phone are not chosen randomly: in addition to considering market trends, companies also need to design devices according to the demands of Android, as it is it the present operating system.
If a model is built with specifications far below the requirements, the system will not run well and, as a result, the consumer may have a poor experience. This becomes even more important if you remember that switching OS on mobile is a very complicated process, so what comes with the device right out of the box tends to be the same thing until it falls into disuse.
Documentation is also important for developers, as they can’t keep looking model by model to build specific versions of applications. When consulting the documentation, programmers have a more general perspective on the devices that circulate with Android, so they use this notion as a guide.
As this is an open system, the paperwork is available for anyone interested in the subject. If you want to take a look at the document, you can opt for the Google PDF or Android Beta support page.
Source: XDA Developers, Google (1, 2)
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1080 1080