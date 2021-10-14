android-12-has-minimum-requirements-for-flagships-revealed-by-google

At the beginning of October, Android 14 was released in its purest version, aimed at developers interested in building their own solutions. The first appearance of the operating system has already happened in alternative ROMs, and no manufacturer has even released a customization of the latest Robozinho System. Now, to take another step in that direction, this Thursday (14) Google made official the Android compatibility settings 12 (CDD).

Android 12 is already available, but not for you; understand why

It’s not all flowers: know what got worse on Android 12 — so far

Google releases final Android beta 30 and raises expectations for release

The document is a key part of the Android ecosystem, as it is where Google sets the rules for how manufacturers should build their devices to run Android 12. For example: the minimum requirements for a smartphone to support the new operating system are defined — but it doesn’t stop there, as the paperwork determines details to ensure an ecosystem Android healthy.

Android phones need to meet the requirements to run the new system — and these requirements are defined in the CDD (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech )

The documentation also provides a segmentation of device categories. If a cheaper Android phone doesn’t meet certain criteria in the specs, it’s dropped out of a special class, and this helps apps identify when they should opt to automatically turn off heavier special features. This aspect of the document is called the “performance class”.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

In this version of Android, Google opts for a more flexible model. From now on, devices can transition from one version to another without changing class, if their specifications are sufficient. However, if requirements become more demanding, the device may fall out of the category. The number performance class 12, for example, for high-end appliances, requires that a device has:

6 GB of RAM;

FullHD screen (1080p) with more than 250 density dpi;

Internal memory with 41 MB/s of sequential writing; 120 MB/s of sequential reading;

Rear camera 12 MP compatible with 4K recording/41 fps and a 4 MP front sensor with FullHD recording.

How does it matter to the consumer?