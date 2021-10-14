uber-priority:-what-it-is,-how-it-works-and-how-much-does-it-cost

After the launch of the Uber Promo, which offers cheaper races in exchange for a longer waiting time, Uber (Android l iOS) announced this Wednesday (

) another mode of transport, the Uber Priority. As the name suggests, this time the focus is on the user willing to pay more to have preference “in the queue”.

For now, the novelty is only available in the central regions of the cities of Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA), where the wait has been longer in recent weeks.

The new category, called “Uber Priority”, may seem promising at first. After all, this seems like an effort to solve a problem reported by users. It is worth remembering, however, that the situation is a little more complex.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The increase in waiting time is caused by drivers’ dissatisfaction with the transfers made by the company and not simply by the high demand. If you want to better understand this scenario, check out this analysis we did in a previous article. How Uber Priority works In addition to the current modalities, Uber now has the Priority option (Image: Playback/Humphrey Muleba/Unsplash) According to the release note company, it is a dynamic category. In other words, this means that the option will not be available at all times. In addition to being restricted to the busiest areas of cities, Uber Prioridade will appear according to user demand, possibly during peak hours. For this reason, it is necessary to pay attention to the application when requesting your run. As you can already imagine, the category will appear along with the other application options, such as UberX and Comfort. Its use even follows the same logic already practiced in the app: just select the mode and confirm the route. How much does it cost in the category races Unfortunately, Uber did not inform precisely what is the additional amount applied to the category . On this topic, the company just stated that “Priority trips will cost a little more than UberX trips”. How to use Uber Priority Step 1: to use the option , access the Uber app and, on the home screen, click on the “Where To?” field; To start, click on the highlighted field (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 2: then determine the location the starting point and the end point. If you prefer, use one of the saved locations and, if necessary, add stops to the race with the “+” button; Determine the starting and ending point (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 3: with the defined route, choose the transport category. From the available options, select “Priority”. Note that, in the simulated race in this tutorial, the modality value surpassed not only UberX, but also Comfort; Click on the indicated category (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 4: then click on the button “Request Priority”. Remember, however, to check that the payment method chosen is the correct one; Among the categories displayed in the screenshot, Uber Priority is a of the most expensive (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 5: To finish and finally call a driver, tap the “Confirm” button match”.

Confirm the departure location to call a driver ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how Uber Priority works and how to use the category in the transport app.

Source: Uber