windows-11-receives-1,800-new-emojis-in-new-trial-version

It began to be distributed to testers this Thursday () the Build 22478 of Windows 11. The update is exclusive to the Dev Test Channel and introduces the long-awaited Fluent-looking emojis, more special Microsoft wallpapers, and swarming bug fixes.

New Windows emojis The part Most interesting of the pack, obviously, are the new emojis, first introduced in July. The catalog includes Microsoft's own stickers, such as the nostalgic assistant Clippy.

This renewal is more than deserved in the Windows native emoji catalog, until then all in flat images, with very evident contours. The focus of the update was to rethink graphical expressions for the professional environment, especially to better embed Microsoft Teams — which even have specific animations for some stickers.

If you are a tester and want to know the new faces, press the combination Windows key + . (dot) to access the supercharged clipboard of the new OS.

To refresh the main screen, Microsoft also has released the new Windows backgrounds . Fortunately, you can download and use the new themes on any system version — download the wallpapers from the official Microsoft website.

Point improvements

The update also introduces point improvements to the Windows experience . One of the new features is the ability to unlock the user profile even with the notebook closed by facial recognition, through a secondary webcam.

Rotate the mouse wheel when the cursor is over the volume icon in the Taskbar now adjusts the volume automatically, without needing any other shortcuts. Another interesting addition was visual tweaks to the language addition section in the Settings menu.