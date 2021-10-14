Windows 11 Receives 1,800 New Emojis in New Trial Version

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
0
windows-11-receives-1,800-new-emojis-in-new-trial-version

It began to be distributed to testers this Thursday () the Build 22478 of Windows 11. The update is exclusive to the Dev Test Channel and introduces the long-awaited Fluent-looking emojis, more special Microsoft wallpapers, and swarming bug fixes.

  • Windows wins 3D emojis and revives the classic Clippy, from Word
  • Windows 11 is now available for download; know how to download
  • App that checks if PC is compatible with Windows is available — again

New Windows emojis

The part Most interesting of the pack, obviously, are the new emojis, first introduced in July. The catalog has about 1.59 expressions, including Microsoft’s own stickers, such as the nostalgic assistant Clippy.

Complete set of emojis adds up to about 1.22478 faces different (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

This renewal is more than deserved in the Windows native emoji catalog, until then all in flat images, with very evident contours. The focus of the update was to rethink graphical expressions for the professional environment, especially to better embed Microsoft Teams — which even have specific animations for some stickers.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

If you are a tester and want to know the new faces, press the combination Windows key + . (dot) to access the supercharged clipboard of the new OS.

To refresh the main screen, Microsoft also has released the new Windows backgrounds . Fortunately, you can download and use the new themes on any system version — download the wallpapers from the official Microsoft website.

Point improvements

The update also introduces point improvements to the Windows experience . One of the new features is the ability to unlock the user profile even with the notebook closed by facial recognition, through a secondary webcam.

Rotate the mouse wheel when the cursor is over the volume icon in the Taskbar now adjusts the volume automatically, without needing any other shortcuts. Another interesting addition was visual tweaks to the language addition section in the Settings menu.

Bug fixes

The list is long, so the

CT

gathered only the main fixes:

  • The keyboard focus will no longer be lost when pressing ESC after opening the Start Menu user options;
  • Fixed the issue that caused Notification Center to crash, found in newer versions;
  • Pressing the left or right button on the Taskbar at the same time should no longer crash explorer.exe;
  • Fixed the problem that caused the toolbar of File Explorer commands do unnecessary calculations to browse files, causing performance issues;
  • The widget tray should no longer appear empty and add-ons should not else appear with wrong sizes on external monitors;
  • Fixed the error that caused explorer.exe to crash if the user pressed Alt + Tab over and over again (and very fast).

    As this is an update on the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program, it will be the frontline testers who will receive the news first. The Beta channel will then receive the package, and only then will end users get their hands on the update — and it may take a few months for that to happen.

    Source: Microsoft

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    22478 22478 22478

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
    0

    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Dutch Foreign Minister Kaag is coming to Turkey! Afghanistan diplomacy

    Dutch Foreign Minister Kaag is coming to Turkey! Afghanistan diplomacy

    September 1, 2021
    Photo of FFalcon denies partnership with Huawei, but FF1 uses EMUI and is sold at the brand's store

    FFalcon denies partnership with Huawei, but FF1 uses EMUI and is sold at the brand's store

    September 21, 2021
    Photo of Britney vs Spears | Netflix announces new documentary about the singer's tutelage

    Britney vs Spears | Netflix announces new documentary about the singer's tutelage

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Last season of Narcos: Mexico wins trailer; watch

    Last season of Narcos: Mexico wins trailer; watch

    October 13, 2021
    Back to top button