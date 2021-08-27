india vs england 3rd test 2021 day 3 match report and highlights; ENG vs IND highlights: After Rohit, Pujara and Kohli’s unmatched batting, India’s name on the third day

Highlights

India made a strong comeback on the third day after trailing 354 in the first innings They made 215/2 in their second innings till the end of the day’s play, they are still 139 runs behind England, while Virat Kohli and Pujara returned unbeatenLeeds

Cheteshwar Pujara (91 not out), Rohit Sharma (59) and Virat Kohli (45 not out) won the third day on the back of brilliant half-centuries. He scored 215 for two in the second innings of the third Test against England at Headingley till the end of the third day’s play. However, he is still trailing by 139 runs from the English team. England’s first innings was bowled out for 432 runs today and they took a lead of 354 runs. Till the stumps, Pujara is present at the crease after scoring 91 off 180 balls with the help of 15 fours and captain Virat Kohli scoring 45 runs off 94 balls with the help of six fours.

Pujara has the highest score in the last 36 innings. Pujara and Kohli have added 99 runs for the third wicket so far. Pujara had earlier recovered the team from the initial setback by sharing an 82-run partnership for the second wicket with Rohit Sharma (59 runs off 156 balls). India, after a very cautious and settled start, lost the wicket of KL Rahul (8 off 54 balls) on the last ball before lunch.

India did not lose any wickets in the second session but Rohit returned to the pavilion soon after the tea break. Olly Robinson (1 for 40) got him out leg before and the review didn’t go in his favour. He hit seven fours and a six in his innings. After this, however, Pujara and Kohli did not give any chance to the England bowlers, whose disappointment was clearly visible on the face of their captain Joe Root.

India have played 80 overs so far and England will go with the new ball on Saturday morning. In such a situation, the first session will be very important for India. In contrast to his recent batting style, Pujara made a lucrative start with some crisp shots off the loose deliveries. He opened the account by hitting James Anderson for a four in the midwicket area and then flicked Craig Overton (1 for 35) to show a glimpse of the old Pujara. His late cuts and drives were also visible. Pujara completed his 30th and first half-century after 12 innings with a four in the square leg area on Overton.

When Anderson took the ball after the tea break, Kohli and Pujara hit two fours each. Pujara has hit 15 boundaries and Kohli has hit six fours in his innings so far. Captain Kohli, who has been battling to score runs for a long time, also came on the field with the aim of playing a big innings. He batted with restraint initially and waited for loose deliveries while following Pujara’s path. Rohit batted smoothly but again failed to play a big innings.

The ‘Hitman’, who hit a beautiful cover drive on Anderson and a six off Robinson in the morning, completed his 14th half-century with one run after hitting two consecutive fours on Sam Karen. In the morning Rahul took DRS on the advice of Rohit against the successful appeal of leg before which was successful. However, Rahul did not look comfortable at the crease at any point and in the end, a beautiful ball from Overton showed him the way to the pavilion.

Overton’s ball kissed Rahul’s bat and went into slip where Jonny Bairstow dived and caught him with one hand. Earlier, England extended their first innings at 423 for eight and lost the remaining two wickets adding nine runs. Mohammed Shami (4 for 95) got Overton (32) out leg before while Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 59) smashed Robinson (nil) in the next over.