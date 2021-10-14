Google Chrome for mobile may receive desktop accessibility feature
The demand for sites optimized for mobile devices comes from the need for pages that did not fit the lower resolution of the small screens. Although most people already have it today, some still cannot adjust properly with small texts, which requires moving the screen closer to your face or zooming in with your fingers.
To resolve this issue, Chrome Canary 97 will bring an accessibility feature from the desktop to the mobile browser: the zoom in texts on the page. Today, you can even zoom in on a specific snippet of the site, but that doesn’t impact the font size and makes it necessary to zoom in and out continuously to read small fragments.
Check it out:
After activating the flag, the user should notice an extra option called "Zoom" in the website menu hidden under the icon the padlock or an arrow pointing down. Right there you will check whether the connection is secure, the cookies used and you can increase or reduce the size of texts. Chrome has a similar feature in the Accessibility menu of the browser settings, but it only allows for global change of scale, which impacts all sites visited, current and future. There is also the option to force the zoom on any page, even when the function is blocked, but it also only zooms in on a specific part. How to add single page zoom feature in Chrome If you want to try the new thing, just open Chrome Canary 4669 and follow the steps below: Step 1:
Open the settings and click “About Google Chrome” to ensure you have the latest version (97.0.4669.0). Enter the following code in the browser’s address bar:
chrome://flags#enable-accessibility-page-zoom
Step 2:
