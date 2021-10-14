google-chrome-for-mobile-may-receive-desktop-accessibility-feature

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

After activating the flag, the user should notice an extra option called “Zoom” in the website menu hidden under the icon the padlock or an arrow pointing down. Right there you will check whether the connection is secure, the cookies used and you can increase or reduce the size of texts.

Chrome has a similar feature in the Accessibility menu of the browser settings, but it only allows for global change of scale, which impacts all sites visited, current and future. There is also the option to force the zoom on any page, even when the function is blocked, but it also only zooms in on a specific part.

How to add single page zoom feature in Chrome

If you want to try the new thing, just open Chrome Canary 4669 and follow the steps below:

Step 1:

Open the settings and click “About Google Chrome” to ensure you have the latest version (97.0.4669.0).

Step 2:

Enter the following code in the browser’s address bar:

chrome://flags#enable-accessibility-page-zoom