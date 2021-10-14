actress-denies-anti-vaccination-speech-behind-the-scenes-of-black-panther-2

After being accused of spreading anti-vaccination speech on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie sets, actress Letitia Wright commented the matter and denied rumors that he was embarrassing co-workers with his views against covid vaccination . In a post on her Instagram profile, she said that none of this is true and even quoted a passage from the Bible to say that none of these accusations will shake her.

The actress names the website The Hollywood Reporter, which brought information earlier this month about Wright’s supposed posture during the recording of the new movie Black Panther. “I honestly assure you that this is completely untrue. Anyone who knows me or who has worked with me knows that my main focus is always to make this work impactful and inspiring”, he wrote on his social network. “This has been and will continue to be my sole focus.”

Although she does not deny at any time her position in relation to vacancies, the interpreter of Shuri in the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel (MCU) thanked the support from your fans and the prayers you have received. According to her, now is the time to recover from the accident she had in late August while recording Wakanda Forever.

The actress is tipped to be the replacement for Chadwick Boseman as she takes on the mantle of Black Panther in the new Marvel movie. The information has not yet been made official by the studio, but the fact that she was one of the most popular characters in the first film is a strong indication of this succession. On the other hand, Wright’s controversial behind-the-scenes positioning has become a huge problem for Disney itself, which is trying to stay away from such controversies.

In December 2020, the actress shared a video questioning the effectiveness of vaccination and with false information about the disease and immunization agents. In addition, the content also had transphobic messages, which only made the situation worse. Given the terrible repercussions of the case, she even erased her social networks and many people believed that this could cost her role in Black Panther 2 , which ended up not materializing.

