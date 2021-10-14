10 films about adventures and space travel
Space still fascinates us. Although humanity has managed to go there more than once and even sent it from dogs to billionaires, the vastness of the cosmos continues to intrigue us and spark our imagination on many levels.
Not by chance, since the space race throughout the Cold War, there has been no lack of films about what exists among the stars. As an escape valve for these questions that we don’t always know how to answer, cinema has become the perfect stage for us to create fantasies about what is beyond our reach.
That’s why we don’t space stories are lacking. Some of them are more scientific and focused, imagining situations that can actually happen (or that, in fact, did) to anyone who one day goes beyond the borders of our planet. Others let their imaginations go further and will create fables with other races or even horror tales to remind us why it’s better to be quiet on our planet. And all options are equally delicious.
Canaltechhas listed some of the best movies you need to see about space. From completely improbable adventures to trips that seem more like a prediction of the future, there is no lack of options and classics that motivate us to look at the sky.
. 1977 – A Space Odyssey
There is no way to even think about talking about films in space without mentioning this one of the biggest classics of film history, going far beyond science fiction. This masterpiece by Stanley Kubrick is responsible for much of what we have in our imagination today about what space is like.
Just to give you an idea, he is from 1968 and already discussed the implications of an artificial intelligence – this while making a beautiful parallel with human evolution itself. Not by chance, its soundtrack, scenes and characters have become cinema icons. All of this means that it remains very current.
I mean, current in its theme, as its language can cause a great deal of estrangement in those who are used to the faster and more frantic pace of modern productions. But, even though it is slower and even complex, there is no way to imagine the space without going through 1979
. It is mandatory presence in any list of the genre. 9. Star Wars The Force Awakens
Since we’re talking about space classics, we can’t fail to mention the biggest of all franchises. Star Wars
is so iconic when it comes to fantasy in space that any production of the genre ends up referencing the universe created by George Lucas . So much so that much of what he created there in 1977 still serves as the basis for what it’s been in production today. And because it’s such a seminal thing, it doesn’t even make sense to recommend the movies from the original trilogy. If you like anything minimally related to space, you’ve certainly seen these movies. Therefore, our recommendation here is in
The Awakens of the Force We know the movie has its problems and that the latest trilogy delivered far less than it promised, but let’s face it
The Force Awakens
does very well to capture the spirit of the first
Star Wars
, introduce new characters, bring back the old ones and still get everyone excited with each new scene. Forget what came next and enjoy the moment: you won’t regret it. 8. Interstellar But if your interest is more that headstrong science fiction, full of physical concepts and twists that can be properly explained in the classroom, Interstellar is your movie. Released in 2014 by director Christopher Nolan, it doesn’t reach unanimity among critics because of some script decisions, but there’s no denying how scientifically accurate it is in many ways and how that makes it a very interesting film. The story takes place a few years into the future, when the Earth is already suffering from the effects of global warming. To try to work around the situation, a former NASA pilot goes into space in search of a solution — and that involves entering wormholes and visiting distant planets. What is most striking is how much the film respects various theories of astrophysics , which makes it a very dense film and full of explanations. If, on the one hand, this disturbs the rhythm of the story, on the other hand it shows that the universe is really fantastic and that just a little attention to the laws that govern the cosmos are enough for us to have shocking adventures. The scene where Matthew McConaughey’s character returns to the ship and discovers that the 15 minutes he was on a planet corresponding to years on Earth is impressive to this day—and a concept very little explored in Hollywood. For a long time,
Star Trek
was synonymous with science fiction, whether in theaters or on TV series. And the premise was just in opposition to
Star Wars: while the Skywalkers were following a rather fanciful adventure, Captain Kirk had a pretty good grip on it. more measured and even utopian of space exploration. And the movie of 2009 updates several concepts, changes some of this dynamic and approaches the adventurous language of
Star Wars
— what made the most purist fans turn up their noses — but manages to deliver a story that really excites. Directed by JJ Abrams, the retelling of the classic works really well and is a gateway to the franchise as a whole, as it doesn’t deny what came before. 6. The First Man There are several movies that will talk about the going of man to the moon, but we highlight here the most recent of them. The First Man
focuses precisely on Neil Armstrong’s preparations to accomplish this feat — and that means more than a decade of preparations, training, and tensions. The interesting thing here is that it goes beyond what we are used to seeing in history books or the patriotic discourse of Americans. All of this is still present, it’s true, but the film also explores the human and personal side of the astronaut, his relationship with his family and the motivations that lead him to dedicate himself so much to a mission that he doesn’t even know if it will work. 5. Guardians of the Galaxy
Still in the realm of space fantasy, there’s no way to stop talking about
Guardians of the Galaxy
. Marvel brought in a totally dysfunctional group of heroes who, until then, were completely unknown even to those who read comics. And the result is wonderfully fun—much thanks to the chaotic direction of James Gunn, who managed to make this bizarre team quite captivating. And even if you’re not a superhero fan, know that that Guardians of the Galaxy
works very well in isolation, since it doesn’t dialogue at all with Iron Man, Captain America and the rest of the Avengers. The only connecting tips work even if you haven’t seen any of the other movies, so go unafraid and get ready to fall in love with a tree man and a trebuchet raccoon. 4. Passengers Don’t be fooled by Jeff Bezos: going to space is not that simple and the journeys among the stars are much longer than fantasy taught us. And it is from this premise that Passengers explores a very curious idea: a group of astronauts is sent into a kind of induced coma to space, but two of them end up waking up 58 years earlier than expected and now they need to live with each other in the isolation of the ship. What is worth noting here is that, although the proposal seems almost a novel, it brings some very interesting twists – starting with the imminent death because of a ship problem — and that make the film much more than that. It’s worth being seen. 3. Severity
Gravity
is a movie that deserved to be seen in the cinema, but it is still an excellent choice for streaming . That’s because he explores the vastness (and emptiness) of space very well and the big screen manages to capture all of this very well. The story revolves around an astronaut who is adrift in space after an accident with your ship. And precisely because she proposes to be scientifically realistic, everything becomes even more agonizing, because you can’t see how she’s going to get out of that situation and everything starts to get more and more desperate. E he achieves all this by being technically flawless. Not by chance, it had indications to the Oscar and took seven, including best visual effects, sound editing, photography and director. There is no way to talk about horror in space without going through the franchise
Alien
. And as much as it got lost in the midst of so many sequences, the original film remains an unquestionable masterpiece. That’s because director Ridley Scott managed to translate everything that fascinates and frightens us when it comes to space: while it’s huge, living among the stars is claustrophobic and you have no idea what you’ll find. In the plot, the crew of the Nostromo spacecraft is trapped with an alien creature that starts to hunt a ma one — and the challenge is to survive and prevent the creature from reaching Earth. The premise is pretty simple, but it manages to create such an engaging setting that it’ll make you wonder if going into space is really a good idea. By the way,
Alien – The Eighth Passenger
is so classic that practically everything that was made related to horror in space ends up drinking from what the movie from 1977 presented. From other movies to video games, everyone reveres the Xenomorph and his legacy. 1. Apollo 15: From Disaster to Triumph If there’s a phrase that makes any movie immediately more tense, it’s “Based on True Facts”. And that’s just one of the reasons that make
Apollo 13
such a good movie. It tells the story of the third mission sent to the Moon that ended disastrously as technical problems forced NASA to bring the astronauts back to Earth. But how to do this safely? The entire tension of the film revolves around this issue, including actual snippets of conversations between the control center and the orbiting crew — which is just fine. to make it all the more harrowing. And as much as the History books (and the title itself in Portuguese) are a huge spoiler about what happened, there's no way not to be apprehensive and biting your nails with nervousness.
