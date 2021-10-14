10-films-about-adventures-and-space-travel

Space still fascinates us. Although humanity has managed to go there more than once and even sent it from dogs to billionaires, the vastness of the cosmos continues to intrigue us and spark our imagination on many levels.

Blue Origin takes William Shatner to space and brings him back to safety

5 documentaries about extraterrestrial life that everyone should watch

Cosmonauts tell how it’s been recording a documentary in VR on the ISS

Not by chance, since the space race throughout the Cold War, there has been no lack of films about what exists among the stars. As an escape valve for these questions that we don’t always know how to answer, cinema has become the perfect stage for us to create fantasies about what is beyond our reach.

That’s why we don’t space stories are lacking. Some of them are more scientific and focused, imagining situations that can actually happen (or that, in fact, did) to anyone who one day goes beyond the borders of our planet. Others let their imaginations go further and will create fables with other races or even horror tales to remind us why it’s better to be quiet on our planet. And all options are equally delicious.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! For only R$ 9,58 you can buy with free shipping on Amazon and of course it takes movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 15 days! Therefore, the Canaltech has listed some of the best movies you need to see about space. From completely improbable adventures to trips that seem more like a prediction of the future, there is no lack of options and classics that motivate us to look at the sky.

. 1977 – A Space Odyssey