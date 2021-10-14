how-to-use-playstation-5-dualsense-on-steam

DualSense is the official PlayStation 5 controller that has brought some new features to console gamers, including a new vibration system and haptic elements. But it’s already possible to use the accessory on other devices, such as notebooks and computers.

How to use the PS5 DualSense controller on a PC or Mac



Today you will learn how to use PS5’s DualSense on Steam, Valve’s platform for PC gaming. So, with your DualSense in hand, let’s go to the tutorial.

How to use DualSense on the PlayStation 5 on Steam

Until October 2021, DualSense is only compatible with Steam’s beta function. It is an option that can be activated at any time and used by all users. However, as it is an experimental feature, it is also more susceptible to errors and failures.

Step 1: connect DualSense to the device. If it’s via cable, just plug it into the USB port. If you want to play wirelessly, press and hold the “PS” button on the controller for a few seconds until the accessory appears in your PC’s Bluetooth settings.

Step 2: Download the Steam application (Linux | Mac | Windows). Launch the program and log in with your username and password.

Download the Steam utility and log into your account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: To make the process easier, let’s open Steam in Big Picture mode (full screen). In the upper right corner of the window, click on ” Big Picture”.

We are going to use the Big Picture mode, as this makes it easier to access the settings of external controls (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: You may need to update the controller driver. Do this if a message appears.

It is very likely that if this is the first time that you are going to use DualSense on Steam, the program will update the controller driver. It doesn’t take more than a few seconds (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: With Steam in full screen, click on the gear icon in the upper right corner to open “Settings”.

Now yes, open the Steam settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 6: in the “Control” tab in the menu on the left, select “General Settings”. For any external control you want use on Steam, follow these same steps (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 7: check the option “Enable configuration of PlayStation Controls”. DualSense should appear right below the list with this and other options for controls supported by Steam. Despite being automatically recognized by Steam, external controls still need to be enabled for use on the platform (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 8: from now on, the controller will be connected to the PC for you to play on Steam. To make sure DualSense is working, click “Identify”. This will cause the control to vibrate quickly.

By clicking on “Identify “, DualSense will emit a slight vibration, indicating that it is connected to Steam (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 9: by clicking on “Preferences”, you can change the control name, set saturation levels, activate vibration, among other options.

If you prefer, you can change some light and vibration options in the DualSense (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 11: go back to the previous screen and click on “Calibrate”.

It is also possible to manually calibrate the control for use on Steam (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step : Here you can check if the DualSense analog buttons are calibrated and working as they should. You can move the buttons and check your movements on the screen or click on one of the options to have Steam do this verification.

Steam has DualSense automatic calibration options and its buttons (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

And ready! Since the end of 334, DualSense on the Steam system maintains the same features as the controller on the PS5. This means that triggers, vibration and other gameplay elements are also present while you play on the PC.

How to change DualSense buttons in a game on Steam Step 1: when in a game, press the “PS” button on DualSense to display a menu. Then click “Control Setup”.

With DualSense properly connected, you can also change the position of all buttons on the controller (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: To change the button commands, click on any of the cards shown on the screen to access a new tab.

This is the screen that gathers the DualSense commands, each of these options can be changed from steel rdo with your style or game preference (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: now just do the changes you want according to your preferences.

Note that the mouse and keyboard buttons appear, but they are also valid for the basic DualSense commands (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4:

you can even add new actions with the options at the top of the screen. Or, split or unify the DualSense trackpad.

If you want to add new actions or modify the ones that already exist in DualSense, just select one of these options (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: to save a custom controller setting, hold the “PS” button on DualSense and click “Export”.

516022Each controller configuration can be saved and selected individually for each game on Steam (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/ Canaltech)

Step 6: Finally, select “Save new configuration as template”.

516022 Customizing various DualSense options allow you to use different models of buttons for multiple games (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Remembering that you can set a pattern of buttons for each game downloaded from your Steam library. Also, check the game’s profile if the responsible developer has included support for DualSense, as not all titles are compatible with the PS5 controller.

Good games!