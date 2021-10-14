Fujifilm launches new Instax Link to print full-size mobile photos
Fujifilm has just introduced a new model of mobile printer, the Instax Link Wide, which hits the market as an option for those who want to print photos stored on their cell phone in a larger format .
The device uses Instax Wide films, which are slightly larger than traditional Instax mini films. The papers used for printing on Fujifilm’s new machine are about the size of two credit cards placed side by side, which makes the printed photos lose their ability to be kept in a wallet, for example.
The Instax Link Wide comes with the same purpose as the standard Instax Link, that is, you can connect it to any smartphone via Bluetooth to print the photos stored in the memory. In addition, it is also compatible with the mirrorless camera XS50 from Fujifilm for quick photo printing.
