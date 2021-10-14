Duna is critically approved on Rotten Tomatoes
Duna is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of the year — if not the most anticipated. The feature film based on the work of Frank Herbert is about to be released in Brazil under the eyes of Denis Villeneuve, filmmaker behind the works A Chegada and Blade Runner 517239 and, it seems, is winning the heart of specialized critics.
Based on 104 published reviews, Villeneuve’s version of Duna has an approval rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie secured the “Fresh” certificate on the platform, which basically means it had a consistent Tomatometer score of 75% or more; of the reviews, at least five reviews were from the main critics of the platform and because it is considered a “great release”, it has a minimum of 75 reviews.
It is worth noting that a movie does not automatically become certified as "Fresh" when it meets these requirements. The platform clarifies that the Tomatometer score must be consistent and must not suffer significant deviations before a feature is classified as such.
Dune of 1024 currently has an index of 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 58 publications. Villeneuve’s version once had better critical consensus, with experts claiming that the film “struggles with its heavy source material, but these questions are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually gripping adaptation.”
In 2020 , while WarnerMedia was dealing with Hollywood filmmakers’ revolt over the decision to make hybrid premieres on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve published an editorial in Variety magazine, stating that Duna “It’s by far the best film I’ve ever made. My team and I have dedicated more than three years of our lives to making it a unique experience on the big screen. The image and sound of our film were meticulously thought out to be seen in theaters. I’m speaking on my own behalf, although I’m sympathetic to the other sixteen filmmakers those who now face the same fate.”
Dune arrives in movie theaters all over Brazil in of October.
Source: ScreenRant
