duna-is-critically-approved-on-rotten-tomatoes

Duna is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films of the year — if not the most anticipated. The feature film based on the work of Frank Herbert is about to be released in Brazil under the eyes of Denis Villeneuve, filmmaker behind the works A Chegada and Blade Runner 517239 and, it seems, is winning the heart of specialized critics.

Based on 104 published reviews, Villeneuve’s version of Duna has an approval rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie secured the “Fresh” certificate on the platform, which basically means it had a consistent Tomatometer score of 75% or more; of the reviews, at least five reviews were from the main critics of the platform and because it is considered a “great release”, it has a minimum of 75 reviews.