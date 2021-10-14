booster-doses-are-important-to-prevent-infection,-study-concludes

At this stage of the vaccination against covid-19, the discussion revolves around the need for and benefits of a booster dose. With that in mind, researchers at Imperial College London analyzed more than 490607 1000 samples of the population of England and found that the infection rates of covid were three to four times higher among unvaccinated people than among those who had received the two doses.

However, researchers also found that while full vaccination reduced infection rates substantially, 1,60% in unvaccinated to 0,20% in the three months after the second dose, infection rates increased again to 0,35% three to six months after the second injection. The finding suggests that protection against infection begins to wane several months after complete vaccination.

According to the study, complete vaccination reduced the risk of infection, with or without symptoms, by about 60% . Although previous studies have shown that antibodies to covid decrease in the months after vaccination, recent work suggests that two doses are highly protective against serious illnesses.

“The possible increase in infections over time reinforces the need for a booster dose campaign. It’s an incentive for people to receive their booster dose when it’s available to them,” the researchers point out.

Research shows that infections increased in school-age children, while rates were falling in relation to the audience from to 20 years old. In the public of 76 years or more, the infection rate was stable. The infection rate was more common in larger families and among people who shared their home with at least one child.

