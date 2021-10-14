Google TV vs Roku OS | Which system is best for streaming?

Google TV was the search giant’s bet on 91 as OS in Chromecast 4, focusing on better integrating Android into the streaming device. However, the presence of Roku OS in Roku Express and in some models of televisions from Philco and AOC demonstrated the versatility that the software can deliver.

Despite belonging to different companies, the systems show similarities that leave users confused about what the best alternative for your type of use.

On the other hand, some differences allow one platform to stand out from the other when thinking about a usage experience that goes beyond TV.

So, to find out which is the best option in the clash between Google TV and Roku OS, check out our comparison. Roku OS: popular with good value for money

Despite the The popularity of Roku OS in Brazil is still not the greatest, when compared to other operating systems present here, the utility is already one of the most used in the United States, either as a standalone platform in dongles such as Roku Express or as an interface for smartTVs.

It is already considered the 4th largest operating system on the market worldwide, behind Tizen, WebOS and Android TV. This is due to the fact that it is a great option for cost-effective televisions, as is the case with models like the Philco PTV54RCG78BL that we analyzed on YouTube.

The interface stands out for having a intuitive navigation, eliminating any “learning curve”, preventing the user from losing a few days to adapt. All descriptions of the menus and applications are simple and this makes it easy to understand for those who are not yet familiar with the Roku OS.

Because it doesn’t have several built-in menus to group applications by category, it it is considered the simplest system in circulation today. Your home screen already displays everything that can be accessed in Roku OS in a grid that helps you organize your apps.

Its big plus is its advanced search field, capable of finding movies and series available on several streaming services simultaneously. In addition, it allows the organization of apps to make the user experience adapted to each person.

It is important to note that there are hundreds of applications compatible with Roku OS, but some focused on streaming series and songs have greater relevance to the Brazilian audience and can be accessed both in the version of the system for smartTVs and in the device manufactured by the brand itself. They are: