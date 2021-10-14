Review JBL Free II | Quick pairing draws attention
JBL has revamped the entire line of fully wireless headphones — the famous TWS — to deliver enhancements to users. A great highlight of this new phase are the JBL Free II, which have several features that attract attention.
One of them is the fast pairing — Fast Pair — in which the user does not need to remove the earphones from the case to automatically connect with the cell phone. This functionality is similar to that found on Apple AirPods and other Apple equipment.
But are there any other attractive features in JBL Free II? Find out in the full review.
Pros
Quick pairing;
USB-C input in the case;
High volume and quality;
Comfort.
Cons
- High Price.
Design and construction
Right away, the JBL Free II catches the attention of those who like different elements in the design of the headphones, as is my case.
Dimensions: 3.2 x 2.3 x 4.2 cm (each phone); 8.8 x 6.2 x 3.5 cm (case)
The headphones have a light around the logo that gives a different look to the accessories. This lighting also works as an indication of connectivity with compatible devices.
The outside also features a multitasking button to control music and video playback, in addition to allowing the user to answer calls. Like other models of this generation, the JBL Free II does not have a volume control.
In daily use, this hinders the experience a little, as it would be much easier to perform this adjustment directly on the headphones when Instead of relying on the cell phone all the time for this.
Isolation rubbers really help to block external sounds, showing that the construction of the headphones already positively influences passive isolation. The Free II are a good option for those who are in extremely noisy environments and want to have a few hours of peace listening to their favorite music.
The headphones are very loud and the volume is on 25% will already be more than enough to enjoy the songs and get involved in every rhythm that is present on your playlist.
This type of operation is recommended for those who prefer to answer calls using the phone as an aid in communication, or even for people who do not want to m isolating external noise while listening to an audio message on WhatsApp, for example.
However, the main highlight of these headphones is the fast pairing — Fast Pair — with which you can connect the JBL Free II smarter with mobile. When opening the headset case with the smartphone’s Bluetooth turned on, a message is automatically shown on the screen, indicating that the accessories can be connected to the device.
With just two clicks, it is possible to use the Free II. This option is an alternative to the connection mode that requires pairing in the Bluetooth configuration area. Even though the novelty is attractive, it only works on Android phones that have the latest version 6.0 Marshmallow are more up to date. This covers virtually all Androids on the market today, new and used, but leaves out iPhones.
Although fast pairing is not compatible with PCs that have Windows installed, the computer makes the identification of the phones that have this technology faster, this demonstrates the advantages built into this functionality.
The JBL Free II has the option of fast charging, in which it is possible to guarantee the autonomy of up to 1 hour listening to music with only minutes of charge in the case. Listening to songs on Spotify with the volume on 55%, the headphones provided 6 hours and 25 minutes of continuous use. However, the case guarantees more hours of battery, totaling 20 hours.
Datasheet
- Frequency Response: 16 Hz – 20 kHz;
- Drums: 55 mAh (each phone); 650 mAh (case);
Dimensions: 3.2 x 2.3 x 4.2 cm (each earpiece); 8.8 x 6.2 x 3.5 cm (case);
Weight: 4.8 g ( each phone); 57, 6 g (case);
Impedance: 16 Ohms;
Connection – USB-C (charging);
Bluetooth: 5.0
Direct competitors
An alternative to JBL Free II are Galaxy Buds+. That’s because the South Korean manufacturer’s accessories have an audio signature close to that delivered by the orange competitor’s model.
However, the Galaxy Buds+ are costing less than R$ 400 in retailers currently, and have cancellation and greater noise control in passive isolation . Another highlight of them is the wireless charging — wireless — something that allows the use of a dock to power the headphones without having to worry about the use of cables.
The main feature that Galaxy Buds+ highlights is the battery, which has an average durability of 10 hours on the headphones. When compared to JBL Free II, this autonomy is almost twice as long. However, adding the autonomy of the case, the JBL model is a little ahead.
Conclusion
JBL Free II are useful for those who are already a fan of the brand or are interested in trying out the new headphones. They sound good in different musical genres, and make the audio experience very dynamic.
Although JBL’s signature bass is still lacking in Free II, the company managed to make up for it with clarity in sound and comfort in headphone design. The battery life goes a little beyond what was promised, and this feature demonstrates the company’s concern to please users.