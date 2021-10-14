Review JBL Free II | Quick pairing draws attention

JBL has revamped the entire line of fully wireless headphones — the famous TWS — to deliver enhancements to users. A great highlight of this new phase are the JBL Free II, which have several features that attract attention. One of them is the fast pairing — Fast Pair — in which the user does not need to remove the earphones from the case to automatically connect with the cell phone. This functionality is similar to that found on Apple AirPods and other Apple equipment. But are there any other attractive features in JBL Free II? Find out in the full review. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Pros Charging case with LED indicators; Quick pairing; USB-C input in the case; High volume and quality; Comfort. Cons High Price. Check the current price of JBL Free II Design and construction Right away, the JBL Free II catches the attention of those who like different elements in the design of the headphones, as is my case. Dimensions: 3.2 x 2.3 x 4.2 cm (each phone); 8.8 x 6.2 x 3.5 cm (case) Weight: 4.8 g (each phone); 57, 6 g (case) The headphones have a light around the logo that gives a different look to the accessories. This lighting also works as an indication of connectivity with compatible devices. The outside also features a multitasking button to control music and video playback, in addition to allowing the user to answer calls. Like other models of this generation, the JBL Free II does not have a volume control. In daily use, this hinders the experience a little, as it would be much easier to perform this adjustment directly on the headphones when Instead of relying on the cell phone all the time for this. Isolation rubbers really help to block external sounds, showing that the construction of the headphones already positively influences passive isolation. The Free II are a good option for those who are in extremely noisy environments and want to have a few hours of peace listening to their favorite music. One lesson that working at home has taught me concerns the importance of having headphones with good sound insulation. JBL Free II are a great option for those who want to get rid of the noise of traffic passing through the street or annoying neighbors. On the body of the JBL Free II you can find the connectors that fit the pins present on the case to charge the headphones. And speaking of the case, it has a wider oval shape, visually reminding some Tranya models, or even Phebo soap. USB=C input in the JBL Free II case (Image: Ivo/canaltech) The outside of the case has four battery indicator LEDs , and these luminous signs are ideal for the user to know the percentage of charge that can still be used before needing to recharge. The case has a USB-C connection, and JBL provides it in the package of the Free II a cable of 24 cm for product loading. This additional accessory is in USB-A/USB-C format, and this allows it to be used on computers or plug-in chargers you already have at home. Audio quality The sound quality of the JBL Free II has improvements in the presence of bass, a characteristic feature of the brand. However, its profile is still more focused on midrange, and this may not please those who prefer lower sounds. Even with the more linear sound, the headphones manage to deliver a good experience in genres musicals that explore the treble. When listening at higher volumes, you can detect the presence of this sound very well. Fortunately, using the JBL Free II at maximum volume does not give a painful sensation to the ears. This is because no distortions occur, regardless of the predominant timbres in the music played.

JBL Free II sins for the lack of bass (Image: Ivo/canaltech)

The headphones are very loud and the volume is on 25% will already be more than enough to enjoy the songs and get involved in every rhythm that is present on your playlist.

Listening to music on JBL Free II is a good experience for users who already know the quality of the brand’s headphones. These headphones are comfortable, and wearing them for several hours is very pleasant. Something still needs to improve on the Free II is the response time, as it was noticeable that there is a delay when watching videos. It’s smaller than some cheaper competitors — like the AirDots S outside of “gamer mode” — but it’s noticeable. It is recommended not to use JBL Free II for video editing. In my personal experience, it was necessary to redo the entire audio sync, and this doubled the time taken to make sound adjustments. Battery and connectivity The JBL Free II has Bluetooth 5.0 technology and a “binaural” connection, and this allows both sides of the headphones to connect simultaneously with any compatible device, whether mobile or PC. JBL also provides the Free II headphones with independent operation — the mono use format — which makes it possible to connect only one side and enjoy a particular experience with each one. Charging case with LED indicators on JBL Free II (Image: Ivo/canaltech)

This type of operation is recommended for those who prefer to answer calls using the phone as an aid in communication, or even for people who do not want to m isolating external noise while listening to an audio message on WhatsApp, for example.

However, the main highlight of these headphones is the fast pairing — Fast Pair — with which you can connect the JBL Free II smarter with mobile. When opening the headset case with the smartphone’s Bluetooth turned on, a message is automatically shown on the screen, indicating that the accessories can be connected to the device.

With just two clicks, it is possible to use the Free II. This option is an alternative to the connection mode that requires pairing in the Bluetooth configuration area. Even though the novelty is attractive, it only works on Android phones that have the latest version 6.0 Marshmallow are more up to date. This covers virtually all Androids on the market today, new and used, but leaves out iPhones.

Although fast pairing is not compatible with PCs that have Windows installed, the computer makes the identification of the phones that have this technology faster, this demonstrates the advantages built into this functionality.

The JBL Free II has the option of fast charging, in which it is possible to guarantee the autonomy of up to 1 hour listening to music with only minutes of charge in the case. Listening to songs on Spotify with the volume on 55%, the headphones provided 6 hours and 25 minutes of continuous use. However, the case guarantees more hours of battery, totaling 20 hours.