how-to-download-the-disney+-app-for-windows

With more than 92 millions of Disney+ subscribers ( Android | iOS | Desktop | Web) is one of the most popular streaming movies and series here in Brazil. Recently, the platform announced the arrival of the official Disney+ application for computers running Windows, Chrome OS and Mac OS. That way, everyone can now watch their favorite series without having to open a browser.

Disney+ Releases in October



How to use Disney+ GroupWatch to share movies online

How much does it cost to subscribe to Star+, Disney’s new streaming service?

This was one of the main requests of the community, since the arrival of Disney+ in Brazil in 17 November 2020. So, today I came to give a tip for those who have a Windows computer.

Folks, before you start, it is worth remembering that the Disney+ application is available for free on the Microsoft Store for computers with the version Windows or higher. You can find it by clicking here.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Step 1 : To install the Disney+ app on your computer, tap “Start Menu” to see more options. Then go to the “Microsoft Store”; Step 2 : done that, look for the “Disney+” app in the bar search;

Step 3: on the app page, click “Purchase” or “Get” depending on your version of Microsoft Store;

Step 4: Finally, just click “Login” to enjoy the Disney+ service on your computer.

Quickly, right? Did you like this tip? Share this story with your friends who use Disney+.

Source: Windows Central