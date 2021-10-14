Digital ID | National Identity Card to be released in early 2022

The National Identity Card should soon begin to be issued, revealed Sandro Nunes Vieira, assistant judge of the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), to the Mobile Time website. The document in digital format will identify Brazilians registered in the Electoral Court who make up the National Civil Identification (ICN). Digital Identity must begin to be issued to from the second semester

Digital version of the National Identity Card is already being tested

The documentation will consist of personal and biometric data of the bearer (photo of the face and fingerprints of all fingers of hands). By February of next year, the expectation is that at least 500 a thousand DNIs will be issued, but the issuance process has not yet been defined — probably , will be done over the internet, with the help of the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro). The original concept of the DNI is to have a unique identification document for digital cards created by the federal government , such as the Gov.br and e-Titulo applications. In addition, according to Mobile Time, the new digital document may also have its own app to add other records. Two-way verification

With Serpro’s support, the possibility of providing ICN data conferencing services to companies is opened. In other words: banks, real estate agencies and financial institutions will be able to check the registration data provided, including the face, with the TSE information base.

The verification will be paid, but its value has not yet was defined and the values ​​obtained by the service should be destined to the National Civil Identification Fund (FICN), which is responsible for the same service, but for public entities.

“The fund is essential for the sustainability of the project. Payments made by private entities will go to the fund, which will pay for the Serpro contract and all conference and data research services for public entities”, explained Vieira.

Privacy as a Principle

Even if the content is verified by private companies, this does not mean that they will have access to citizens’ data . Exactly how the authentication will be done was not explained, but the TSE is committed not to expose any citizen’s data. “ICN is a State project. It changes the whole relationship of the citizen with the public power and private entities”, explains the assistant judge.

What are the DNI and the ICN

Digital identifications were originally established in May 2017, through the Law 13., but implementation was delayed due to budget constraints. Only this year, thanks to an agreement by the federal government to make the creation of the FICN feasible, it was possible to continue the plan.

