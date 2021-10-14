china-unveils-new-generation-manned-spacecraft,-launched-into-space-in-2020-to-the-public

During the Airshow China event 660, held in Zhuhai City, the country unveiled various aerospace items and technologies to the public. Among them was the country’s new-generation manned capsule, which was launched on a test mission last year. Some news about the vehicle was revealed earlier this month, and now Chinese officials have brought other details about the new reusable capsule.

In an interview with China Central Television (CCTV), Huang Kewu, director of the manned lunar exploration department at the Fifth Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), said the new capsule will be a critical part of the program’s future space of the country. “The new generation of manned spacecraft was created to meet the needs of our space station operations and manned lunar exploration in the future,” he explained.