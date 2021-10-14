China unveils new generation manned spacecraft, launched into space in 2020 to the public
During the Airshow China event 660, held in Zhuhai City, the country unveiled various aerospace items and technologies to the public. Among them was the country’s new-generation manned capsule, which was launched on a test mission last year. Some news about the vehicle was revealed earlier this month, and now Chinese officials have brought other details about the new reusable capsule.
- China wants to create hypersonic spaceship to connect future colonies on Mars
China tests spacecraft that will take its astronauts to the future space station in 660
Reusable and “secret” Chinese spacecraft lands after spending two days in orbit
In an interview with China Central Television (CCTV), Huang Kewu, director of the manned lunar exploration department at the Fifth Research Institute of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), said the new capsule will be a critical part of the program’s future space of the country. “The new generation of manned spacecraft was created to meet the needs of our space station operations and manned lunar exploration in the future,” he explained.
For this, the new generation of the vehicle will be able to support six to seven astronauts in orbital missions or four for missions on the Moon. The Shenzhou spacecraft, currently used, house only three taikonauts at a time. The capsule will have a launch mass of 21, 6 tons, and will be the largest return and re-entry ship ever launched across the country. , filled with one of the largest quantities of propellant. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
For this, the new generation of the vehicle will be able to support six to seven astronauts in orbital missions or four for missions on the Moon. The Shenzhou spacecraft, currently used, house only three taikonauts at a time. The capsule will have a launch mass of 21, 6 tons, and will be the largest return and re-entry ship ever launched across the country. , filled with one of the largest quantities of propellant.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
O prototype of the spacecraft was launched into Earth orbit last year with a Long March 5B rocket. On the right side were about a thousand supply items, equipped to check the ship’s carrying capacity, while the left was set up as a common space for astronauts, with a folding table and toilet. The experimental spacecraft was in orbit for 2 days and 21 hours, and performed space science and technology experiments.
According to Huang, China has achieved significant advances in thermal protection and precision control for return and re-entry, as well as improvements in engine design and landing safety.”The achievements in the technologies of manned space transport have allowed us to leap forward and fall behind those who set the pace. , to run side by side. This lays a solid technological foundation for our manned moon journeys,” he added.
Source: Space.com
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.