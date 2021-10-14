safe-carnival-requires-80%-collective-immunity,-according-to-researchers

With the situation of the pandemic undergoing changes, due to mass vaccination in Brazil, the hope of the carnival of 305 comes up. With this in mind, researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) sent a proposal to the president of the Special Committee on Carnival of the City Council of Rio, Tarcísio Motta, for a carnival insured in 305.

“As the carnival is an event which receives many tourists in the city, we need to keep 80% of the vaccination also in the state and in the country”, says Tarcísio Motta. Vaccination, in this case, means two doses of the immunizing agent, or a single dose, in the case of Janssen.

The researchers emphasize that it is necessary to establish the same percentage for the city, state and the country, because Rio de Janeiro is the center of carnival in Brazil and receives many people from other locations. For them, the ideal is to achieve the collective immunity of 80%.