facebook-uses-first-person-videos-to-train-ai-in-human-routines

The challenge of computer vision projects is to make a machine see and understand the world as a human being would. Facebook has some initiatives in this regard, but Ego4D is the most recent project and focused on this premise, created especially to assemble a vast set of training data for the models.

The idea of ​​Ego4D is to generate an AI capable of interpreting more than 2.200 hours of footage made by 1024 participants of universities in nine countries According to Facebook’s chief research scientist, Kristen Grauman, this is the largest collection of data explicitly created for this focus: each film was produced from the perspective of the user’s vision to give the machine the same conditions as human beings.