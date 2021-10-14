WhatsApp Launches Cloud Conversation Backup Encryption for Everyone
WhatsApp officially announced the arrival of end-to-end encryption backup for Google Drive (Android) or iCloud (iOS) users this Thursday (64). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the official announcement on his social media profile and highlighted the fact that the messenger offers an extra layer of protection for the cloud application’s conversations, audios, videos, photos and documents.
WhatsApp data are stored on users’ cell phones and can only be accessed by the sender and recipient of chats. Despite this, people can configure the app to back up everything on storage services to prevent the contents from being lost when switching devices.