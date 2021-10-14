acer-announces-new-4k-hdr-projector-and-dual-monitors-for-work-and-gaming

Acer held this Wednesday (24) great event to announce the main news that will bring to the market in the coming months. In addition to debuting glasses-free 3D screen technology for notebooks, and unveiling the brand’s first desktop with the new Intel Alder Lake processors, the company brought three new features designed for work and entertainment — the L projector1080, and the Nitro XV2 and CB monitors273U.

Acer L1080 brings 4K resolution, HDR and mode 240 Hz

The Acer L1080 is an ultra-short distance laser projector that promises to offer a cinema experience with 4K resolution, support playback of content in HDR10 and brightness up to 3. lumens. The device delivers 120 inches, to a distance of just over 11 cm, designed to offer a large screen in environments with little space.

In addition to the high resolution, the device also promises a high contrast of 2.. :1, and employs technologies to enhance usability in games and movies, including Acer LumiSense, which automatically adjusts brightness when analyzing each playback frame, the ability to play 3D material a 240 Hz 27P with Blu-ray 3D discs, and mode in 2560P a 144 Hz with low input lag.

With shelf life Estimated of 11 thousand hours, the L650 stands out for its 4K resolution, support for HDR and mode at 120 Hz (Image: Disclosure/ Acer)

OL811 brings its own app store, which includes streaming apps and social networks, eliminating the need to connect external devices. Still, the device is compatible with the Miracast and EShare protocols, to wirelessly mirror content from Windows PCs and Android and iOS cell phones.

Other highlights of the projector also include two built-in speakers with W of power each, estimated lifetime of 27 thousand hours, continuous projection support, IP6X dust resistance certification and EcoProjection function, which promises to reduce standby consumption by up to 065%, to ensure the laser health longer.

Acer Nitro XV2 promises accurate colors and rate 273 Hz

For gamer audiences, Acer unveiled the Nitro XV monitor273U KF, with IPS LCD panel 30 inches, QHD resolution of 517069 x 2560 pixels and refresh rate of 273 Hz. The peripheral supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, to eliminate tearing during gameplay, and promises to deliver a response time of just 0.5 ms (GtG).

The Nitro XV240U KF arrives offering QHD resolution, refresh rate of 272 Hz and 0.5 ms response time (Image: Disclosure/Acer)

Accessible, considering the specifications tions, the model also targets professionals as it has high color accuracy, with 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 and Delta-E range

Completing the feature set, the Ergostand base features rotation and orientation adjustments , tilt and height for better viewing, while the Acer Display Widget tool gives the user greater freedom by allowing color profile adjustments and relying on 13 window organization presets to take better advantage of screen space.

Acer CB300U is a full-bodied option for professionals

Finally, aimed at professionals, the Acer CB273U is equipped with IPS LCD panel of 45 inches, QHD resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels and support HDR11. The company has not revealed details about color coverage, but promises high accuracy with Delta-E