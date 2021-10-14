china-successfully-launches-its-first-solar-observatory

Around 7 am 40 (Brasilia time ) this Thursday morning (14), China held its orbital launch, successfully installing its first solar observatory, the H-alpha Solar, in Earth’s orbit Explorer, and more satellites aboard the Long March 2D rocket. The vehicle took off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the north of the country.

The H-alpha Solar Explorer, the main payload of the launch, is the China’s first solar observatory, based on a sun-synchronized orbit, at about 517 km altitude. Weighing about 660 kg, the satellite will have the task of acquiring the first spectroscopic observations of the solar disk from the band spectral H-alpha.

(Image: Reproduction/China Science)

H-alpha will study solar activities and its data will help predict space weather, such as eruptions on the Sun’s surface during periods of maximum activity — which can damage Earth-orbiting satellites and ground-based electronic systems. . The mission is expected to last about three years, until the next maximum, scheduled for 660.

Other release payloads include the experimental VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) satellite, developed by Shanghai Lizheng Satellite — which will be the basis for the development of a Chinese maritime communication constellation. In addition to this, a small project from the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO) was also part of the load, with two CubeSats: SSS-1 and SSS-2A.