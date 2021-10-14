Checking History and Retrieving Edits from Google Sheets
Lost some important information from a Google Sheets file? The spreadsheet platform lets you access edit history, retrieve data and even rename old versions. As it is a collaborative tool, this feature is very important to avoid problems and keep your team aligned. Google Sheets file
Access to the history can only be done by the browser version. For this, there are two options: you can access the record of edits for the entire spreadsheet or just in a specific cell. See below how to check history and retrieve adjustments made in Google Sheets!
Google Sheets: How to check history and retrieve old edits
Step 1: Open a spreadsheet through the platform and select the “File” option in the top menu.
Access your spreadsheet (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 2: then go to “Version history” and select “View version history”. The command can also be performed by the shortcut “Ctrl” + “Alt” + “Shift” + “H” in Windows, or “Command” + “Option” + “Shift” + “H” in macOS.
Open the history (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Step 3: Then Google Sheets will display the file’s update history. Click on each item to view the older versions.
Browse between the edits made in the spreadsheet ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 4: Click the three dot icon next to the version to rename it or create a copy with the edits kept.
Create a copy or name each editing (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 5: Google Sheets also allows you to access the history of a specific cell. To do this, select the cell in which you want to view edits, right-click and select “Show edit history”.
Access the history of a single cell (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
Step 6:
Check the cell’s edit history (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Just follow these steps to check the edit history in your spreadsheet.
Source: Document Editors Help
