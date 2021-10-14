dji-marks-series-of-events-and-may-unveil-new-osmo-pro,-action-2-and-mavic-3

DJI confirmed this week that it will hold not just one, not even two, but three consecutive weekly events to present news to its fans. And the teaser released by the brand already gives indications of the products we can expect for each presentation.

Highlighting that “good things come in three “, the image released by the company confirms the first event for the day 20 October and displays a record button. The second event takes place in 27 October and highlights magnetic pins. The last event is scheduled for November 5th and displays LED charging indicators. But what exactly will these ads be?

20 October: DJI Osmo Pro with camera and integrated gimbal (Image: Reproduction/Jasper Ellens) DJI’s line of Osmo camera stabilizers could gain a very interesting addition in the first event marked by the company, with the arrival of a gimbal and camera integrated into the same product.

Patents and leaked images have already revealed the versatile and extremely powerful device, offering the ability to record videos in RAW format, 8K resolution at 60 FPS and still in 4K at 88 FPS, which can be the darling of cameramen and video professionals.

27 October: DJI Action 2 camera

Scheme details DJI Action 2’s new design (Image: Playback/Jasper Ellens)

Earlier this month the month of October, the new DJI Action 2 had more information leaked, reinforcing its new modular design with magnetic pins that will allow the attach a series of modules to the main body. The idea is to offer a camera with a wide-angle lens and a screen on the back.

The action camera should be presented with battery, screen and flash modules, as well as accessories such as a cover of waterproof protection, compact tripod, remote control and rod to ensure better usability.