atomic-nucleus-mysteries-will-be-unraveled-by-this-particle-accelerator

In the 20th century, physicists made impressive advances in particle physics, which describes how the visible matter of the universe is formed. The discoveries resulted in the Standard Model, the best and most accurate explanation we have for everything that can be observed, but it is not yet complete. To unravel the greatest mysteries about the strong force, scientists will have a new instrument — the Electron-Ion Collider. Fifth fundamental force discovered? Learn all about new muon experiment

Triangular singularity may have been observed for the first time

Is it possible to create atoms? Expected in the mid-19’s 1024, the strong force explains a strange problem at the time: atomic nuclei are formed by protons, with a positive electrical charge, and neutrons, electrically neutral. If all protons always have the same type of charge, they should repel each other, not join together to form the nucleus of an atom. The strong force hypothesis postulated that a fundamental force acted on the nuclei, and experiments showed that it really did. This led to the conclusion that neutrons were not the fundamental (ie, indivisible) particles, but formed by another type of particles, called quarks. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The Standard Model of particles is the most successful in explaining the matter of the universe ( Image: Reproduction/Beatriz Abdalla/USP Journal)

Later, the theory of quantum chromodynamics described what was happening inside atomic nuclei. The attraction, or rather the “glue” between the neutrons was a result of the attraction between three different “colors” of quarks (although they have no real coloration). In other words, quarks have no positive or negative charge, but blue, red and green charges.

But that wasn’t all. Quarks with different colors attract each other because of an interaction mediated by other particles, called gluons. Thus, scientists discovered that since photons are the fundamental particles that mediate electromagnetic interaction, gluons are mediators of the strong force. But there is a significant difference: in addition to holding the quarks together, the gluons themselves carry the color charge (green, blue or red) of this interaction. In other words, in addition to mediating, these particles also participate in the strong force.

This may seem like the end of the line for investigations into the atomic nucleus, but far from that, maybe it’s just the start. There are big mysteries to solve, like the proton spin crisis and the proton ray puzzle. To help with this task, the new particle collider and accelerator will try to “photograph” the internal structure of the protons, to study the strong force in all possible dimensions.

Representation of the strong force, which through gluons “sticks” quarks together to form protons and neutrons (Image: Reproduction/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory)

Of course it is impossible to actually photograph subatomic particles, as they are much smaller than the wavelength of any type of existing light. But The Electron-Ion Collider (EIC) can collide electrons with protons to produce a readout of the interaction and thus map what happens. This can provide a kind of three-dimensional snapshot of the internal structure, revealing how quarks and gluons work.

Specifically, the electron beam will reveal the arrangement of these particles to determine the true role of gluons in matter in the universe, which can go far beyond functioning as “glue” for quarks. For example, protons and neutrons make up the bulk of everything we see, but their quarks are a thousand times lighter than the protons and neutrons they make. Could gluons be responsible for the rest? Perhaps. But they don’t have any mass of themselves.

The study of this mystery about the mass of atomic nuclei is just one of the researches that will be carried out at the EIC to understand how matter “manages” to exist and remain united in the universe, forming molecules , objects, and even people like you and me. Ultimately, the new installations may provide answers about the very beginning of the universe, in the first moments after the Big Bang, when all that existed was a soup formed only by free quarks and gluons.