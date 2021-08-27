pitch invader in cricket: jarvo arrives again pitch invader tried to take the field during third day of leeds test: VIDEO

Leeds

Fan ‘Jarvo 69’, who entered the field during the match in the ongoing Test series between India and England, re-entered the field on the third day of the third Test here on Friday, but this time wearing a pad and helmet.

Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja could not stop laughing when he entered the Lord’s ground during the fourth day’s play of the second Test between the two teams and reacted like decorating the fielders for the Indian team.

He was wearing the Indian team jersey at Lord’s and had his name written on the back of the T-shirt. The security personnel then took him out of the field. On Friday too, when Rohit Sharma was out, he entered the field. This time he was also wearing a surgical mask inside the helmet after which the security personnel took him out of the field.

Third day’s play over

India scored 215 for two in their second innings at stumps on Friday. In reply to India’s 78, England scored 432 runs in their first innings to take a 354-run lead. In this way, India is now 139 runs behind them. Cheteshwar Pujara was on 91 and skipper Virat Kohli was on 45 when the stumps were uprooted.