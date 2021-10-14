google-maps-gets-new-widget-stuffed-with-material-you-on-android-12

Google has released another renewed widget for Android 11, now for Maps. The add-on follows the standards of the feature released months ago exclusively for iOS, with quick shortcuts to important app functions and a search bar for quicker map queries. New Google Photos widget finally starts to reach Android users

Chrome Beta already shows the beautiful and renewed Android widgets



Google Drive will have new and beautiful widgets inspired by Material You Were Reddit users who found the new thing first, still present exclusively in the version 12.3.0 Google Beta Maps. Judging by the catches, the new widgets already work fine, and aren’t in a “hole-plugging” state like the first Chrome add-on implementations were months ago. The new widget for Maps has different sizes to match. fit in various layouts of the main screen (Image: Play/Mathieu_G_Gagnon) The main screen item acts as a more versatile shortcut to Google Maps Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! In the reduced version of the add-on, only four buttons are displayed, and it is not known if they vary according to user preference. The search bar remains, so the tool continues as a quick way to access the map and its most important features for everyday use. The reduced option of the add-on has less buttons, but it is equally versatile (Image: Reproduction/Mathieu_G_Gagnon) Widget with You Material

It’s an addition to Android 12, so it’s the Material You design that determines the look of the widget . Hence, the corners of the shortcut and buttons are rounded and the colors vary depending on the predominant wallpaper palette. Overall, the novelty matches very well with the new operating system interface and finally puts the Android app on the same level as the iOS version.

The novelty seems to be gradually being distributed among users of the trial version of the app, but as the distribution is still limited to Android users 12, the availability is even more restricted. Nothing prevents Google from launching the add-on for more versions of the Robozinho System, but there is no forecast for that yet.

If it hasn’t appeared for you yet, it’s worth checking out the Play Store looking for updates to Google Maps. If even with downloads up to date the widget is not yet available, it remains to wait until the release of Google.

