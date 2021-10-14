Google Maps gets new widget stuffed with Material You on Android 12
Google has released another renewed widget for Android 11, now for Maps. The add-on follows the standards of the feature released months ago exclusively for iOS, with quick shortcuts to important app functions and a search bar for quicker map queries.
Were Reddit users who found the new thing first, still present exclusively in the version 12.3.0 Google Beta Maps. Judging by the catches, the new widgets already work fine, and aren’t in a “hole-plugging” state like the first Chrome add-on implementations were months ago.
It’s an addition to Android 12, so it’s the Material You design that determines the look of the widget . Hence, the corners of the shortcut and buttons are rounded and the colors vary depending on the predominant wallpaper palette. Overall, the novelty matches very well with the new operating system interface and finally puts the Android app on the same level as the iOS version.
The novelty seems to be gradually being distributed among users of the trial version of the app, but as the distribution is still limited to Android users 12, the availability is even more restricted. Nothing prevents Google from launching the add-on for more versions of the Robozinho System, but there is no forecast for that yet.
If it hasn’t appeared for you yet, it’s worth checking out the Play Store looking for updates to Google Maps. If even with downloads up to date the widget is not yet available, it remains to wait until the release of Google.
Source: Reddit
