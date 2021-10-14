how-to-use-instagram's-zoom-out-and-color-highlighter-filters

Instagram (Android l iOS l Web) has countless filter options and, although most of them are created by the users themselves, some have the official seal of the social network. In fact, certain filters made available by the platform gain users’ attention. Among them are the Zoom Out and the Color Highlighter.

The filters in question are quite different: while the first one gives the feeling that the camera is moving away, the second allows to highlight a single color of the image. Here’s how to use each of them and make your Stories more dynamic.

How to use Instagram’s Zoom Out filter Step 1: go to the publish screen and slide the filters to the left until you find the “Search Effects” command. Then click on the corresponding button;

Click on the command indicated. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Then click on the magnifying glass icon located in the upper right corner of the screen;

Use the search tool. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: type “Zoom Out” in the search field and enter the results , choose the official Instagram effect;

Click on the corresponding result. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: at the bottom of the screen, select “Test”;

Test the effect and, if you want, save it to have it in your private gallery. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: Determine a reference location on the screen from which the “camera ” must walk away. Then choose one of the filter modes. The first, represented by the image of a rabbit, is faster. Then there is a slower option. The next modality adds jitter to the image and the last alternative, performs cuts during the retraction. With everything properly programmed, record the video and post it on your profile.

Choose one of the Zoom Out modalities. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) How to use the Color Highlighter filter Step 1: The process for accessing the Color Highlighter filter is the same. In the search field, type the name and, among the results, select the official effect; Select the official effect. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Now, click on the “Test” command at the bottom of the screen;

Through the buttons in the lower right corner, it is possible to save and share the effect. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Point the camera at a location and select one of the image colors to highlight;

Select a part of the image to highlight its color. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: the entire image will be gray, except for the parts that have the selected color . Produce a photo or video with the effect and publish Stories.