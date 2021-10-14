geely-launches-compact-electric-suv-with-great-autonomy-and-friendly-price;-look

One of the largest automakers in China, Geely continues to expand its presence in the electric car market and this week launched another option in the country. Through its sub-brand, Geometry, the company announced the arrival of the EX3, a zero-emission compact SUV that will have a very popular appeal, with prices that, converted to our currency, are around R$ .94.

And even with a very affordable price, the Geometry EX3 does not look bad in its equipment and performance package. According to Geely, it has an electric motor of 80cv and 20,47 kgf/m of torque, excellent numbers for use in the city, especially considering that its maximum autonomy is 322 km. The company claims that to recharge the battery, which is cooled by a liquid system, only 25 minutes for something in the house of 80% of charge.

Regarding comfort, the automaker claims that the SUV’s interior space is the best in its category, even with only 2.5 meters of wheelbase. If we compare it with models launched in Brazil, this would put it on the level of a Caoa Chery Tiggo 2, considered a subcompact SUV. Despite this, Geely confirms that the trunk of the EX3 has incredible 322 liters, worthy of an average sedan.

As for safety and technology, the SUV has stability and traction controls, ABS brakes with electronic brake distribution, rear parking sensor, reverse camera, tire pressure monitoring, 8-inch multimedia center with cell phone mirroring, cluster 100% digital of ,25 inches, native GPS navigation, Wi-Fi routing, voice control and even a private radio from the assembler.

For now, only in China

Geely says that, for now, it will sell its new electric SUV only in the month. Chinese market. But, according to the automaker, it can expand sales to other markets.

