US agency authorizes and regulates the 1st sale of vapes; understand the limits
On Tuesday (12) , the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — responsible for overseeing and regulating food and medicine in the United States — approved for the first time the sale of an electronic cigarette in the country. This is a major turning point in discussions on North American public health and was highly anticipated by both users and manufacturers of e-cigs (or vapes).
The FDA’s green light , for now, is quite specific and does not involve selling sweet or fruity flavors such as mint. With the decision, the agency authorized the marketing only of the device and tobacco-flavored cartridges of the Vuse brand. It is likely that soon, other brands will also receive authorization.
Behind the decision is the consensus that vapes with regularized cartridges — in which it is possible to know their exact composition — can offer traditional cigarette smokers a new alternative for quitting the habit. “Aerosols from authorized products are significantly less toxic than burnt cigarettes based on available data,” explained the FDA in a statement on the ruling.
Regularization of electronic cigarettes
It is worth remembering that electronic cigarettes arrived on the US market at the beginning of
Six years ago, with the launch of cartridges with fruity flavors, the use of cigarettes electronics among teenagers began to skyrocket and public health authorities feared that a generation of non-smokers would become addicted to nicotine.
So in September 2020, the FDA required all vape manufacturers—both new and existing companies—to submit an order for the sale of their products. They were even expected to present data proving the fact that these products benefit public health.
During the entire process, trade was not impeded. Now, FDA authorizations may launch a new standard for the future of the vapes market in the US, which should impact decisions and new product regulations in other countries, such as Brazil.
Source: NYT
