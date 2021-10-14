US agency authorizes and regulates the 1st sale of vapes; understand the limits

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
1
us-agency-authorizes-and-regulates-the-1st-sale-of-vapes;-understand-the-limits

On Tuesday (12) , the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — responsible for overseeing and regulating food and medicine in the United States — approved for the first time the sale of an electronic cigarette in the country. This is a major turning point in discussions on North American public health and was highly anticipated by both users and manufacturers of e-cigs (or vapes).

  • The disease related to the use of vapes now has a name: EVALI
  • Mentholated cigarette ban can save thousands of lives, according to study
  • Use of vapes can lead to smoking, according to Inca

The FDA’s green light , for now, is quite specific and does not involve selling sweet or fruity flavors such as mint. With the decision, the agency authorized the marketing only of the device and tobacco-flavored cartridges of the Vuse brand. It is likely that soon, other brands will also receive authorization.

Behind the decision is the consensus that vapes with regularized cartridges — in which it is possible to know their exact composition — can offer traditional cigarette smokers a new alternative for quitting the habit. “Aerosols from authorized products are significantly less toxic than burnt cigarettes based on available data,” explained the FDA in a statement on the ruling.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The US authorizes the sale of tobacco flavored vapes (Image: Reproduction/Sarah Johnson /Pixabay)

“The FDA determined that the potential benefit for smokers who completely change or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes outweighs the risk for young people,” clarified the agency. This is because it is pointed out that the use of vapes encourages young people to enter the universe of drugs, however, the product can bring harm reduction, when controlled.

Vapes and young people in the US

During the announcement, the FDA said it was aware the use of Vuse products by younger people, but he stressed that he was only approving “tobacco flavors”, that is, those that are considered less attractive to teenagers.

In fact, the future of mint flavored cartridges has yet to be decided. Among critics, this is the flavor that most attracts young people to the habit. On the other hand, advocates of vapes argue that flavor is an ally for those who seek to quit smoking. On the topic, the agency said it is “still evaluating” the authorization of the mint flavored juice for Vuse.

In addition, the US agency has also imposed restrictions on the digital marketing for the sale of e-cigs and cartridges, as well as limitations for linked advertisements on radio and television stations.

Regularization of electronic cigarettes

It is worth remembering that electronic cigarettes arrived on the US market at the beginning of

as devices designed to give smokers the expected dose of nicotine. But the vapes offer this, without the carcinogens that are normally released in the burning of traditional cigarettes.

Six years ago, with the launch of cartridges with fruity flavors, the use of cigarettes electronics among teenagers began to skyrocket and public health authorities feared that a generation of non-smokers would become addicted to nicotine.

So in September 2020, the FDA required all vape manufacturers—both new and existing companies—to submit an order for the sale of their products. They were even expected to present data proving the fact that these products benefit public health.

During the entire process, trade was not impeded. Now, FDA authorizations may launch a new standard for the future of the vapes market in the US, which should impact decisions and new product regulations in other countries, such as Brazil.

Source: NYT

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

374611

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 14, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of OnePlus Z2 TWS headphones have leaked specs and look

OnePlus Z2 TWS headphones have leaked specs and look

October 1, 2021
Photo of Magazine Luiza Up 305% in Online Wedding Lists in August

Magazine Luiza Up 305% in Online Wedding Lists in August

September 14, 2021
Photo of This type of diet can improve the performance of men with erectile dysfunction.

This type of diet can improve the performance of men with erectile dysfunction.

August 25, 2021
Photo of Weekly cyber attacks against companies in Brazil increase 62% in 2021

Weekly cyber attacks against companies in Brazil increase 62% in 2021

October 7, 2021
Back to top button