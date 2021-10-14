us-agency-authorizes-and-regulates-the-1st-sale-of-vapes;-understand-the-limits

On Tuesday (12) , the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — responsible for overseeing and regulating food and medicine in the United States — approved for the first time the sale of an electronic cigarette in the country. This is a major turning point in discussions on North American public health and was highly anticipated by both users and manufacturers of e-cigs (or vapes).

The disease related to the use of vapes now has a name: EVALI

Mentholated cigarette ban can save thousands of lives, according to study

Use of vapes can lead to smoking, according to Inca

The FDA’s green light , for now, is quite specific and does not involve selling sweet or fruity flavors such as mint. With the decision, the agency authorized the marketing only of the device and tobacco-flavored cartridges of the Vuse brand. It is likely that soon, other brands will also receive authorization.

Behind the decision is the consensus that vapes with regularized cartridges — in which it is possible to know their exact composition — can offer traditional cigarette smokers a new alternative for quitting the habit. “Aerosols from authorized products are significantly less toxic than burnt cigarettes based on available data,” explained the FDA in a statement on the ruling.