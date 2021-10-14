Anker launches Soundcore Frames and enters the smart glasses market
Anker hit the smart glasses market with the launch of Anker Soundcore Frames. With the new product, the manufacturer, which is most popular for its accessories for cell phones and audio devices, wants to compete with companies like Razer, which owns the Razer Anzu smartglass.
Anker’s glasses are very similar to Razer’s, but stand out for offering 49 different visual options, while the rival only bets on two. Thus, users have a wider variety of frames to choose from, some of which even have polarized lens technology that block ultraviolet (UV) rays and others have blue light filters.
Another advantage is that the user can also use lenses prescribed with the new Anker Soundcore Frames and can still remove the parts that house all the components to change their frame. Anker also offers, on its official page and in the Soundcore app (iOS and Android), a way to “try” each frame before making a purchase.
In terms of specifications, Anker Soundcore Frames come with four built-in speakers to provide a more immersive experience, and two microphones that work together to provide noise reduction function and enhance audio quality during calls, for example.
Other features include a battery that lasts up to five and a half hours of use and IPX4 water resistance certification.
Price and availability
(Image: Disclosure/Anker)
The device arrives in stores in the United States for US$ 199,199 and each frame can be purchased separately for US$ ,49. Anyone who buys Anker Soundcore Glasses during the pre-order will still have special payment terms and can get an additional frame for just $1 extra.
So far, however, there is no information about the arrival of the accessory in the Brazilian market. It is worth remembering that, this week, the brand announced the arrival of new audio devices in the country, with the debut of two above-ear headphones and a Bluetooth speaker.
Source: Gizmochina
