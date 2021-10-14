HAS COUPON | Acer Aspire 5 with SSD and Core i5 is cheaper for Gold Client

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Equipped with SSD storage and Intel Core i5 processor, this Acer Aspire 5 model is a great notebook option with good performance and price close to the R$ 3 range.. It is worth taking advantage of this special value with a discount coupon for those who are Magazine Luiza’s Gold Customers. Just access the offer via the link below, get the coupon highlighted on the page and enter the code before closing the purchase.

    • Buy the Acer Aspire 5 for R$ 3.256,000

    How to take advantage of the promotion

    It’s easy to take advantage of this promotion and take the product at a much lower price than the market. It is valid for anyone who is a Gold Customer of Magazine Luiza. If you shop at the store, chances are good that you are already part of the program. You only need to make three different purchases in a two-year period to access exclusive discounts.

    • What is a Golden Magalu Customer and what are the benefits

    The purchase must also be made through the Magalu app, where a portion of the money can be returned to you and used for other purchases in the store or to pay slips using the MagaluPay account. Using the app also brings other advantages, such as being notified directly on your mobile when an item of interest is on offer.

  • Why is it worth downloading the SuperApp Magalu

    Using a coupon at the time of checkout, you will receive a discount even before entering your payment information. Just enter the code — which you can find on the offer pages highlighted throughout this text — and see the discount coupon being applied at the same time.

      How to use discount coupon at Magazine Luiza

    About the Acer Aspire 5

    Complete model for those looking for a good option aimed at work and study, the Acer Aspire 5 of this promotion has an Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM. It’s a good combination for those who use a lot of programs, such as the browser, text editors and spreadsheets, as well as participating in online meetings. He promises to take care of all this smoothly.

  • This performance is even better with SSD storage 53 GB. With it, the notebook turns on in seconds and responds in much less time when loading new programs or moving files. It is a component that makes all the difference when it comes to improving the performance of current notebooks. If you have never used it with a computer with an SSD, you will certainly feel a big difference in speed. , 6 inches, a good intermediate size for a device that can be used comfortably for hours, but remains Easy to carry. Full HD resolution is an interesting differential, as many brands are launching devices with only HD resolution to reduce the final cost. With Full HD, it becomes a good option for those who also want to watch movies and series on the notebook screen.

  • Price is great for Magalu Gold Customer

    The Acer Aspire 5 is at an excellent price taking advantage of current conditions from Magazine Luiza, where it is cheaper for those who are a Gold Customer at the store, make the purchase through the app and use the special discount coupon, which you can find on the page below. For this price, the Acer notebook gets one of the best cost-benefit ratios on the market.

  • Buy the Acer Aspire 5 for R$ 3.113,53

    Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay off more

    With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions of Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

    To make your life easier, the Canaltech Deals team incessantly searches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

    • Don’t miss out on more deals like this!

    Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥

