Far Cry 6 performs musical partnership with É o Tchan

Is this the mix between Brazil and Yara? The musical group É o Tchan, in partnership with Ubisoft Brasil, released a music video to promote Far Cry 6, a new studio game. With unprecedented lyrics, instrumental and choreography, Beto Jamaica and Compadre Washington sing about the paradise island ruled by a dictatorial regime.

Watch the video — and prepare the choreography: “Arriba, arriba, prancing la bundita…” ♬

The head of the community at Ubisoft Brasil, Guilherme Sarda, stated in a press release that the choice of the musical group was made by hand. “É o Tchan is well known for its relaxed lyrics, which mix humor and double meanings, exactly what Ubisoft Brasil was looking for in this project. In addition, the group has always sung about real places, never in a fictional country, and the intention from our Ubisoft Creative Hub team was to make a joke that would lead both gamers and É o Tchan fans to know more about this place called Yara”, he said.

With production signed by Tocaia Filmes, the clip was recorded on Grumari beach, in Rio de Janeiro. The lyrics and melody of the song were composed by the comedic group Castro Brothers in partnership with Paulo Yamashiro, Maicol Ximenes and even Sarda, from Ubisoft.

He liked the shake and wants to sing with Is it Tchan? No problem: check out the full lyrics below:

This paradise

It’s upside down

On one side ra-ta-ta

And on the other side chachacha

It’s coconut palm with grenade

It’s swing with beating

There’s a dictator in power

But he has nothing



He’s not

Boy, he’s not with anything

He’s not

Boy he has nothing


They want me to say

“Yes sir I obey!”

After all it’s like they say

“Heaven has a price”

I won’t!

(CHORUS)

Prepare

Don’t stop

Show your face

My rare gem!

It’s the guerrilla on the island

It’s Tchan in Yara

The first rule

For you to enlist

It’s knowing how to hide

So that you don’t get splintered

For the second rule

There is no other way

You have to know the island

In the palm of your hand

In the palm

It’s in the palm of your hand

In the palm

It’s in the palm of your hand



The third rule

It doesn’t even have much to explain

If the situation screwed up

You’ll have to improvise



Let there be a heart!!!


(CHORUS)

Prepare

Don’t stop

Show your face

My rare jewel!

It’s the guerrilla on the island

It’s Tchan in Yara


Abajo abajo

Adelante to the side

Arriba arriba

Prancing her ass

(CHORUS)

Prepare

Don’t stop

Show your face

My rare gem!

It’s the guerrilla on the island

It’s Tchan in Yara

Don’t stand still, don’t go crazy

For those drowning, an alligator is a trunk

Far Cry 6 is set in the fictional country of Yara, ruled by dictator Anton Castillo (played by actor Giancarlo Esposito, from Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian). The story follows Dani Rojas (the player can choose the character’s gender), who is part of paramilitary groups that want to overthrow the government. The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC — check out the minimum requirements here.

  • Full technical sheet:
  • Movie: It’s Tchan in Yara
  • Original Concept: Guilherme “Sarda” Jorge Galbes, Paulo Roberto Yamashiro and Maicol Ximenes
  • Creative Direction: Guilherme “Sarda” Jorge Galbes, Paulo Roberto Yamashiro, Maicol Ximenes, Marcos Castro and Matheus Castro
  • Creation and Technical Direction: Omni Laboratório Criativo, Paulo Roberto Yamashiro, Maicol Ximenes and Guilherme “Sarda” Jorge Galbes
  • Lyrics: Marcos Castro and Matheus Castro
  • Musical direction: Marcos Castro, Matheus Castro, Paulo Roberto Yamashiro, Guilherme Sarda and Omni Laboratório Criativo
  • Music production: Overloud Estúdio
  • Approval (client): Luciana Araújo
  • Project and service manager: Tocaia Filmes
  • Screenplay: Tocaia Filmes
  • Production Coordination: Tocaia Filmes
  • Production, Editing, Photography Direction, Direct Sound, Makeup: Tocaia Filmes
  • Casting: Omni Laboratório Criativo
  • Making Of: Felipe Torres and Maicol Ximenes
  • Creative Hub Latam Ubisoft: Maicol Ximenes, Guilherme Sarda and Paulo Yamashiro

