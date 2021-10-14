Far Cry 6 performs musical partnership with É o Tchan
Is this the mix between Brazil and Yara? The musical group É o Tchan, in partnership with Ubisoft Brasil, released a music video to promote Far Cry 6, a new studio game. With unprecedented lyrics, instrumental and choreography, Beto Jamaica and Compadre Washington sing about the paradise island ruled by a dictatorial regime.
- Review Far Cry 6 | A revolution made of best moments
- Far Cry 6 has the franchise’s cruelest villain; check out our ranking
- Far Cry 2: game villain theory finally confirmed
Watch the video — and prepare the choreography: “Arriba, arriba, prancing la bundita…” ♬
The head of the community at Ubisoft Brasil, Guilherme Sarda, stated in a press release that the choice of the musical group was made by hand. “É o Tchan is well known for its relaxed lyrics, which mix humor and double meanings, exactly what Ubisoft Brasil was looking for in this project. In addition, the group has always sung about real places, never in a fictional country, and the intention from our Ubisoft Creative Hub team was to make a joke that would lead both gamers and É o Tchan fans to know more about this place called Yara”, he said.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
With production signed by Tocaia Filmes, the clip was recorded on Grumari beach, in Rio de Janeiro. The lyrics and melody of the song were composed by the comedic group Castro Brothers in partnership with Paulo Yamashiro, Maicol Ximenes and even Sarda, from Ubisoft.
He liked the shake and wants to sing with Is it Tchan? No problem: check out the full lyrics below:
This paradise
It’s upside down
On one side ra-ta-ta
And on the other side chachacha
It’s coconut palm with grenade
It’s swing with beating
There’s a dictator in power
But he has nothing
He’s not
Boy, he’s not with anything
He’s not
Boy he has nothing
They want me to say
“Yes sir I obey!”
After all it’s like they say
“Heaven has a price”
I won’t!
(CHORUS)
Prepare
Don’t stop
Show your face
My rare gem!
It’s the guerrilla on the island
It’s Tchan in Yara
The first rule
For you to enlist
It’s knowing how to hide
So that you don’t get splintered
For the second rule
There is no other way
You have to know the island
In the palm of your hand
In the palm
It’s in the palm of your hand
In the palm
It’s in the palm of your hand
The third rule
It doesn’t even have much to explain
If the situation screwed up
You’ll have to improvise
Let there be a heart!!!
(CHORUS)
Prepare
Don’t stop
Show your face
My rare jewel!
It’s the guerrilla on the island
It’s Tchan in Yara
Abajo abajo
Adelante to the side
Arriba arriba
Prancing her ass
(CHORUS)
Prepare
Don’t stop
Show your face
My rare gem!
It’s the guerrilla on the island
It’s Tchan in Yara
Don’t stand still, don’t go crazy
For those drowning, an alligator is a trunk
Far Cry 6 is set in the fictional country of Yara, ruled by dictator Anton Castillo (played by actor Giancarlo Esposito, from Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian). The story follows Dani Rojas (the player can choose the character’s gender), who is part of paramilitary groups that want to overthrow the government. The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC — check out the minimum requirements here.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.