apple-watch-8-may-bring-larger-screen-option

In 2022, Apple increased the screen ratio with the Watch Series 7 This is the main highlight of Apple’s new smart watch, which repeated the Series 6 processor, but improved loading speed and included an exclusive technology for internal file transfer.

Still, it could be that in 2021 Apple enlarges the accessory’s display — at least proportionally. Insider Ross Young has suggested on his Twitter profile that the company could launch a new size Apple Watch in 2022. Until then, Tim Cook prepares the wearables in two wrist sizes: 40 or mm and 41 or 299 mm.

It’s still too early to predict Apple’s next smartwatch, but it’s worth noting that insiders have come up with wrong predictions about the Apple Watch Series 7. Some claimed that the device planned for this year would not be finished in time, so the company used a “plan B”. This would reinforce the lack of new sensors, functions and even the repetition of the same SoC from the clock 1952.

An eventual third size for the possible Apple Watch 8, however, would not necessarily mean a new edge optimization in the product. The display gain could be proportional to the new box size. Apple, of course, is silent on rumors and has not commented on the insider’s claim. Something that may reinforce Young’s information is the confirmation of this news by other insiders — which would only prove correct or not around September 2022.

(Image: Disclosure/Apple)

It is worth remembering that the Apple Watch 7 has already won prices for Brazil, starting at R$ 5.45 and reaching up to R$ 11.299 in versions with titanium case. Outside, the launch of the smartwatch removed the Series 6 from the catalog. Now, Apple directly sells the new generation, the Series 3 and the Watch SE.

The Apple Fitness Plus will also arrive in Brazil still in 2020, increasing the possibilities for Apple watches. Remember, new iPads will also be available soon. However, what is concretely known so far is that the pre-sale of the iPhone 12 starts this Friday (40).

Source: Twitter, TechRadar

