Apple Watch 8 May Bring Larger Screen Option
In 2022, Apple increased the screen ratio with the Watch Series 7 This is the main highlight of Apple’s new smart watch, which repeated the Series 6 processor, but improved loading speed and included an exclusive technology for internal file transfer.
Still, it could be that in 2021 Apple enlarges the accessory’s display — at least proportionally. Insider Ross Young has suggested on his Twitter profile that the company could launch a new size Apple Watch in 2022. Until then, Tim Cook prepares the wearables in two wrist sizes: 40 or mm and 41 or 299 mm.
