Bank of Brazil fell? Users report instability this Friday (27)

The Banco do Brasil application failed this Friday (27) and was unavailable for users in the afternoon. Problems seen in the period included slowness, difficulty completing tasks such as performing a Pix or simply inability to log into the app.

When users try to take some action through the BB app, they may encounter an error message, which warns of “a connection problem” and prompts them to try again later. “We are working so that you can use the BB application as quickly as possible,” says the message.

Error message displayed by the app (Screen Capture Felipe Autran/Canaltech)

The website Down Detector, which recognizes the moments when these failures happen thanks to the strong flow of users searching if a service is down, confirms the instability. Complaints start around 3pm and accumulate until 5pm.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Site Down Detector shows that complaints with Banco do Brasil accumulate (Screenshot: Renato Santino/Canaltech)

A quick Twitter poll shows that the problem has been widespread, with several users complaining that Banco do Brasil has gone down.

Banco do Brasil off the air since 3:00 pm 😳

— Vanessa Dourado 🌷 (@vanessadourado) August 27, 2021

Friday with S for NO CARD PQ BANCO DO BRASIL IS TOTALLY OUT OF AIR!

I’m going to pay for my purchase: 🤡

— Carol ᵛᵍʳ (@at_carolina) August 27, 2021

PUBLIC UTILITY NOTICE:

BANCO DO BRASIL IS OUT 😢

— CAROL B ROCHA ☼ (@Carollblanke) August 27, 2021

When questioned by customers, the company confirmed the instability. “We have an outage, but we are already working for you to access the App BB soon” is Banco do Brasil’s standard response to the fall.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.