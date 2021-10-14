Genshin Impact suggests partnership with Elon Musk and generates anger among fans
miHoYo generated another controversy with the community. In a post on Twitter, the developer of Genshin Impact created a challenge through the game’s profile that garnered much criticism and insult from gacha fans.
Tired of wasting time looking for low prices? Sign up for Canaltech Offers and receive the best deals on your cell phone!
Image: Playback/Twitter
“Follow Ella Musk @Paimon2TheMoon
When it reaches 660 thousand followers, @GenshinImpact will be called again Paimon
When 1 million fans follow, @GenshinImpact will follow @ElonMusk
When 3 million fans follow, @GenshinImpact will invite @ElonMusk to stream Genshin Impact
When 5 million fans follow, CEO Dawei will come invite Elon Musk to visit miHoYo headquarters”
Such as activation offered absolutely nothing to the fans, the Genshin Impact community began to complain openly about the approach. To some, the action just sounded like a way for miHoYo’s developers to get to know Elon Musk. The entrepreneur himself joked with the situation, saying that he can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact — which shows that he has no idea of the tribute that the game did for him.
Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣
Genshin Impact
- goes through a delicate moment with its community, having been criticized for the lack of rewards and activations for the 1 year anniversary of the game, even having to delete hateful posts both in Discord and in the developer forums.
The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, mobile devices and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is in development, but it has no release date yet.
Source: Forbes
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.