genshin-impact-suggests-partnership-with-elon-musk-and-generates-anger-among-fans

miHoYo generated another controversy with the community. In a post on Twitter, the developer of Genshin Impact created a challenge through the game’s profile that garnered much criticism and insult from gacha fans.

Image: Reproduction/miHoYo In Genshin Impact , there is a character named Ella Musk, a child who is a scholar of Hilichurls, enemies that appear in the game. The character’s name is a reference to billionaire Elon Musk, known for his companies like Tesla and SpaceX. Musk frequently comments on his social networks about his taste for Japanese games and animation, which always generates curious interactions.

So, miHoYo decided to create a profile for the character and set up a somewhat controversial challenge. As more fans followed the page, some "rewards" would be unlocked. The big problem is that none of these rewards were for the community. Check out the post below, already deleted by the game's official profile:

Image: Playback/Twitter

“Follow Ella Musk @Paimon2TheMoon



When it reaches 660 thousand followers, @GenshinImpact will be called again Paimon

When 1 million fans follow, @GenshinImpact will follow @ElonMusk

When 3 million fans follow, @GenshinImpact will invite @ElonMusk to stream Genshin Impact

When 5 million fans follow, CEO Dawei will come invite Elon Musk to visit miHoYo headquarters”

Such as activation offered absolutely nothing to the fans, the Genshin Impact community began to complain openly about the approach. To some, the action just sounded like a way for miHoYo’s developers to get to know Elon Musk. The entrepreneur himself joked with the situation, saying that he can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact — which shows that he has no idea of ​​the tribute that the game did for him.

Can’t wait to be in Genshin Impact 🤣

