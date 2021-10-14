manufacturer-nothing-announces-partnership-with-qualcomm-to-use-snapdragon

Image: Disclosure/Nothing

The first device in the brand’s line of connected items is the TWS Ear (1 ), a 4.7gram wireless headset made with transparent material that makes the internal components apparent: released in August 2020, costs US$ 100 (R$ 545,99) and sold more than 100 thousand units in two months. With a differentiated design (considered unnoticeable by the company), the headphones have active noise cancellation and its battery can last up to hours.

Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder da Nothing (before, he co-founded One Plus, but left the company in 2020), says the success of TWS Ear (1) proves that there is room for a brand that defies sameness. “Users deserve better, better, and easier-to-use products.”

Recently, Qualcomm unveiled a new audio technology as part of Snapdragon Sound, AptX Lossless Bluetooth. It is likely to be present on an upcoming audio device produced by Nothing.

Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president of Qualcomm, points out that the company is excited to help Nothing with the next items in its ecosystem. “By combining the power and efficiency of the Snapdragon platform with 5G connectivity across multiple device categories, we encourage the development of innovative products that will benefit consumers and deliver more immersive experiences.”

