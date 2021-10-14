Manufacturer Nothing Announces Partnership with Qualcomm to Use Snapdragon
Future products from English manufacturer Nothing, which assembles connected devices, should come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon components. The partnership between the companies was presented this Wednesday () .
Nothing has announced that it has collected US$ 100 millions ( R$ 100, 5 million) in Series A investments. The funds will be used in research and development for prepare the company’s entry into new product categories. Among Nothing’s first investors are Tony Fadell (inventor of the iPod), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit) and Casey Neistat (youtuber).