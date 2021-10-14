microsoft-teams-is-investigated-in-europe-for-alleged-abusive-practices

Currently, Microsoft Teams is present in practically everything from Microsoft (including Windows) and such availability contributes to the popularity of the service — “it’s already there, why not use it? ”, it is easy to question. However, in the eyes of its competitors, the communication platform’s strategy is unfair to the market, and that is why the company is now facing an investigation by the European Commission.

European Union antitrust prosecutors have complied with requests from Slack, a direct competitor of Microsoft Teams, claiming that Microsoft abuses its wide presence in the market. So having Teams so closely integrated with the MS suite — Microsoft 365 — would represent an unfair advantage.