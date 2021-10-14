brazil-plans-to-help-other-countries-after-vaccinating-the-population-against-covid-19

Last Wednesday (13), during an event organized by the Atlantic Council, in Washington, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, announced plans to help neighboring countries to strengthen vaccination against covid-19. The idea is to do this within at least two months, after Brazil completes the vaccination of the adult population. Basically, the purpose of this is to reduce inequality in the economic recovery after the pandemic.

On the occasion, Guedes took the opportunity to emphasize that Brazil has already been vaccinated 93 % of the adult population with the first dose and 45% with both doses (or with the single dose, in the case of Janssen’s immunizing agent).

The minister even went so far as to declare that the performance of the Brazilian economy is surprising, with the country recovering at a better pace than the advanced economies in 2021. Announced the estimate of an economic growth of 5.3% this year, inclusive.