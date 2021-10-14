smart-exoskeleton-helps-amputees-walk-with-less-effort

Researchers at the University of Utah, USA, have developed a new exoskeleton that promises people with amputated legs the ability to walk upright again. The system extends the residual limb, transforming the set into a complete robotic leg.

Scientists develop mechanical leg prosthesis with “touch”

Robot balances itself on one or two legs thanks to technology used in drones

US Army discovers formula to make robots with more efficient legs

The device provides enough momentum to make walking more natural, making the user not need to expend extra energy just to take a step with what’s left of the leg that, in most cases, had several muscles removed during the amputation.

“A conventional prosthetic leg cannot fully replicate the biomechanical functions of a human leg. As a result, amputees above the knee have more difficulty walking, forcing the muscles of the residual limb and the intact limb to compensate for the lack of energy in the prosthesis. Our exoskeleton circumvents this problem”, explains professor of mechanical engineering Tommaso Lenzi.