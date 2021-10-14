geforce-now:-all-about-the-arrival-of-the-service-in-brazil

What is GeForce and how it works Now?

Streaming promises to run heavier titles for PCs and even cellphones with weak settings. Everything is processed on servers and transmitted via the cloud to screens. With GeForce Now, the player can start a game of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the PC gamer and continue with the same save on the mobile screen.

The service is compatible with Windows PC, Mac OS, Chrome, Android and Safari (iPhone and iPad).

How much?

To compete with the competition in the segment, such as the combo Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming from Microsoft, NVIDIA and Abya have added a free plan to GeForce Now. The version will feature graphics running on a GTX series video card and the ability to enjoy streaming free games, such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

The downside of the free plan is the server limitation. The option will have a game limit of up to 15 minutes and will have a queue of wait for access to servers — after this period, the player is logged out and sent to the end of the queue. Better graphics, processed on the most powerful RTX cards, in addition to priority access to servers for six hours, will be benefits of the paid plan, which is priced at R$ 44,99 to the monthly subscription and R$ 44, 60 per month for the semester.

What games are available?

Different from Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now will not have a game catalog available to users. Players will be able to play, via streaming, titles compatible with the service, which are already purchased in stores such as Steam, Origin and Epic Games Store. The complete list of games compatible with the platform can be seen here.