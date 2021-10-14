embraer-may-announce-new-“more-sustainable”-aircraft-in-november

Embraer will walk — or fly — toward carbon neutrality. According to the CEO of the Brazilian manufacturer, Arjan Meijer, new projects should be announced in November, such as more sustainable aircraft and a whole technological roadmap aimed at improving the levels of pollutants of the company, which aims to completely zero its emissions by 2050.

Even without revealing whether it will create aircraft based on existing ones or whether it will develop models completely from scratch, it is a fact that Embraer will announce at least some prototypes. These aircraft can be hybrid-electric, 70% electrified, aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF, the acronym in English) and hydrogen and hybrid solutions combining electrification with SAF or hydrogen.

One of these models that may be officially announced is a turboprop that would be fueled with SAF. It is not known whether the fuel could be cooking oil, as in recent Airbus tests, but it is clear that the way forward — at least on this aircraft — is sustainable fuels. If confirmed, this plane would serve regional routes with up to 70 passengers, starting operations within 5 years .

