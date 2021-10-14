how-to-link-whatsapp-to-instagram-profile

In today’s tutorial, you will learn how to link your WhatsApp Business number to your Instagram profile. Thus, if you have a business that makes use of these applications, it is possible to expand the reach of your products on social networks and increase sales.

Keep in mind that for the procedure next, we’ll use WhatsApp Business (Android | iOS | Web), which is the messenger version for businesses and small entrepreneurs. Ordinary WhatsApp accounts can also be added as a form of contact, but the interesting thing is to use the WhatsApp Business number to make your business more visible to users.

