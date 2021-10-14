How to link WhatsApp to Instagram profile
The Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the platforms belonging to Facebook, which also owns Messenger ( Android | iOS) and WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web | Desktop). Because of this, it was to be expected that the company’s services would become more integrated.
In today’s tutorial, you will learn how to link your WhatsApp Business number to your Instagram profile. Thus, if you have a business that makes use of these applications, it is possible to expand the reach of your products on social networks and increase sales.
Keep in mind that for the procedure next, we’ll use WhatsApp Business (Android | iOS | Web), which is the messenger version for businesses and small entrepreneurs. Ordinary WhatsApp accounts can also be added as a form of contact, but the interesting thing is to use the WhatsApp Business number to make your business more visible to users.
It is also worth remembering that you must have a professional profile on Instagram, as the function is aimed precisely at facilitating contact between merchants and consumers on the social network.
Step 1: Open your Instagram profile and tap “Edit profile ”. Remember to switch to your professional profile on the platform, otherwise the WhatsApp button will not be visible.
Make sure you have switched to the professional version of your Instagram profile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 2:
It is The same option is for you to add other phone numbers and contacts by email (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 3:
tap “WhatsApp Business Phone”.
There is an option dedicated to the your WhatsApp Business number (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 4: If you already have WhatsApp Business installed on your phone, the number should automatically appear. If this does not happen, enter a phone number registered in the messenger and tap “Send code”.
By default, Instagram itself recognizes a WhatsApp Business number if you are already logged in on your cell phone (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)Now, put the five-digit numeric code informed by Facebook on WhatsApp Business (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 5: you will receive a message from Facebook Business. Write down the code entered in the message.
Save the five-digit code received via message on WhatsApp Business (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 6: Go back to Instagram and enter the code sent by Facebook Business to have your phone number added to your Instagram profile.
Step 7: on your Instagram profile, tap “Contact”. This is where your WhatsApp Business number will be exposed, along with other channels (email and other phones).
The WhatsApp Business number will be visible in the contacts section, inside your Instagram profile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Ready! Now with your WhatsApp Business linked to your Instagram profile, it will be easier for other people to find your business and maintain direct contact with you or those responsible for your company.
