robot-dog-armed-with-a-rifle-looks-like-a-fictional-thing,-but-it-already-exists-in-the-real-world

Remembers the episode “Metalhead” from the series Black Mirror, with those robot dogs hunting the surviving humans in a dystopian future ? It seems that fiction is starting to come true. An image shared on Twitter by military robot maker Ghost Robotics is, to say the least, disturbing.

British army wants to replace up to a thousand human soldiers by robots

“Assassin robots” are real and have been around for longer than you think

Russia assembles 1st military tank platoon -autonomous robots

In the recently published post you can see a quadruped robot dog with an automatic rifle — used by snipers — strapped to the back with the caption: “Keeping our special operations teams armed with the latest innovation in lethality.”

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The innovation, in this case, is called Special Use Unmanned Rifle (SPUR). The system features a high-precision 6.6mm Creedmoor weapon used by snipers on the battlefield to hit moving and static targets over long distances.

SPUR

The robotic dog made its debut in the showroom at the US Army Association’s annual convention held at North American country. The “attraction” was introduced as the first unmanned system equipped with a lethal long-range weapon.